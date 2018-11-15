Singapore forward Faris Ramli set for Perak move?

Faris Ramli may be competing for Singapore in the AFF Suzuki Cup, but his name is currently going around as he is rumoured to a possible move to Malaysian club Perak TBG F.C.

Still considered a PKNS FC player at the moment, Faris is one of Singapore’s key players in the AFF Suzuki Cup as they hope to end their slump of two consecutive tournaments bowing out in the group stages.

Faris played in the 1-0 defeat to the Philippines in their last Suzuki Cup match but was unable to help the team get points as he was substituted in the 67th minute.

If he ends up joining Perak, the 26 year old will take the ASEAN player slot that was recently vacated by Azkals’ Misagh Bahadoran.

Faris joined PKNS in 2018, scoring six goals in 21 appearances for the club.

Cover photo by FA Singapore