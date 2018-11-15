Malaysia captain Zaquan Adha to join Shakir Hamzah at Kedah?

It appears that Kedah FA is continuing to add players to strengthen their squad and talks are linking Malaysian star Mohd Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak to a possible move after the AFF Suzuki Cup.

The Malaysian outfit are already set to sign Singapore international Shakir Hamzah after the current regional showcase ends.

They also made coaching changes, bringing in Singaporean Aidil Sharin to take over in 2019.

Now it appears that they are looking at Zaquan to add more firepower up front while the Malaysian is representing his country in the AFF Suzuki Cup as well.

The report by Berita Harian MY said: “This player (Zaquan) is certainly on the radar of Kedah but there’s no confirmation on how far the talks have progressed.

“The photo of Zaquan having ‘talks’ that has been circulating all around social media continues to be a question mark but we cannot ascertain as to whether the Kedah was involved in it.

“Maybe it could be an old photo that has been reupload on social media to strengthen the narrative that he is already negotiating with teams for next season.

“It must also be said that Zaquan, who is currently with the Malaysian squad, is 100 percent focused on the ongoing AFF Suzuki Cup. We will have just have to wait for official confirmation on his next team.”

Cover photo courtesy of:FAM Facebook