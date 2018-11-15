Melaka United unveil Zainal Abidin Hassan as head coach

Malaysian Super League club Melaka United recently unveiled country legend Zainal Abidin Hassan as their head coach for 2019.

The club revealed the news through their Facebook page, as the team hope to improve from their 2018 campaign where they finished seventh in the table under then-coach Elavarasan a/l Elangowan.

Zainal Abidin Hassan brings in a wealth of experience as he played senior football from 1980 to 1999, playing for Selangor FA and Pahang FA. He would make 367 appearances for both teams, scoring 193 goals in the process.

He also served Malaysia for more than a decade on the international level, with 138 caps and 78 goals.

Since 2001, he’s been managing various teams with his last stint with FA Penang.

Cover photo courtesy of: Melaka United