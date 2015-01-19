Bahrain sink Qatar in Australia

The Bahrain goals were scored by Sayed Shubbar and Sayed Ahmed Jaafar while Hasan Al Haydos got Qatar's goal.

Both sides played for pride in their final match after losing to both Iran and United Arab Emirates.

In the 35th minute Bahrain midfielder Sayed Dhiya scored a well-taken, close-range finish.

Qatar got the equaliser in the 68th minute when Hassan Khalid Al Haidos scored with a low shot from a set-piece.

The winner came in the 82nd minute when goalkeeper Burhan somehow allowed a cross/shot from Jafaar to loop over his head to make the score 2-1.

Qatar had chances to score but they were wasted by Muntari, and they were punished as Burhan's clanger ensured that they exit the Asian Cup without a point.