Top 5 clubs in Southeast Asia according to AFC Rankings

With the latest AFC Champions League season over, there was plenty of movement in the club standings. And so, we dissect the rankings and pick out the top 5 clubs from Southeast Asia.

The rankings are the same as presented by Footy Rankings. They are decided by the results of a particular team in the last four years of the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup; combined with member association rankings.

#5 Home United (Singapore)

Coming in at number 5 is Singapore’s sole entry in the list- Home United. The Protectors have been one of Singapore’s more stable clubs, finishing in the top four 17 times in the last 19 seasons. During this time, they also managed to lift 2 league titles and 5 cups.

Speaking on a more continental level, Home United have appeared in the AFC Cup 8 times in the last 14 years. Moreover, they won the AFC Cup Zonal Finals this year but went on to lose in the Inter-Zonal Semifinals.

They have accumulated a total of 22.20 points in the last four years and currently sit 66th in the overall Asian table. However, if we look specifically at Southeast Asian clubs, Home United is the 5th best club.

#4 Ceres Negros (Philippines)

Home United are currently sitting 5th in the ASEAN rankings thanks to their Zonal Finals victory. Ironically, the team they beat are actually ranked one place above them!

Ceres Negros, who were founded just 6 years ago, sit 4th on the ASEAN club rankings and 48th overall (Asia). The Busmen accumulated a total of 31.18 points over the last four years due to several appearances in the continental competitions.

Domestically, Ceres have won 4 out of the last league titles and at the same time have consistently improved in the AFC Cup.

#3 Muangthong United (Thailand)

The third-best club in Southeast Asia is Thailand’s Muangthong United. The Twin Qilins have been one of the stalwarts of the Asian continental competitions for the past 10 years and have appeared in the last three editions of the AFC Champions League.

However, in terms of performances, Muangthong United have stalled a bit. The Thai club have won just 1 league title in the last six years and have rarely made it past the playoff rounds in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, their consistent appearances in continental competitions have seen them accumulate up to 32.24 points, which is good enough to be the third-best in Southeast Asia.

#2 Buriram United (Thailand)

Coming in at number 2 is yet another club from Thailand- Buriram United. The Thunder Castles have been extremely dominant in the domestic scene over the past few years, having won the Thai league on 6 out of the last 8 occasions!

Moreover, during this same period of time, Buriram have won a total of 13 domestic cups and 2 AFC Asian Cups as well.

Their consistency over the last 5 years have seen them rank 28th overall in Asia and 2nd in Southeast Asia. Buriram have gathered 45.24 points to do the same.

#1 Johor Darul Ta’zim (Malaysia)

Coming in at number one is Malaysia’s perennial overachievers, Johor Darul Ta’zim. JDT have established their complete dominance over the domestic scene in the last five years, having won the league title on all five occasions.

Moreover, the Southern titles also have 5 domestic cups to their name and have won an AFC Cup as well.

JDT have been present in the continental competitions for the last five years, not missing on even one occasion. They have, however, struggled to compete in the Champions League and have dropped down to the AFC Cup for five years straight.

Nevertheless, their consistent presence has seen them acquire a total of 48.70 points, placing them at no. 24 in Asia and no. 1 in the region.