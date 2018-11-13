India’s U17 World Cup star Komal Thatal called up to the senior National Team

Komal Thatal, star of India’s FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign has been called up to the national team, reports suggest.

Yesterday, India were dealt a big blow in the form of Sunil Chhetri’s injury. The Indian skipper has sustained a knock during Bengaluru FC’s match against Kerala Blasters. As a result, the former confirmed Chhetri to spend the international break on the sidelines.

However, it now seems that the Indian football fans have something to cheer about as Komal Thatal has been called up to the team.

Komal Thatal has been called to the national camp #Indianfootball — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) November 13, 2018

As reported by Marcus Mergulhao of TOI Goa, the youngster will link up with the Indian team ahead of their match against Jordan.

The 18-year-old earned plaudits during last year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup. Thatal played India’s opening match against the United States of America and impressed with his skill. However, he didn’t take part in any other match.

Earlier this year, the youngster signed for Kolkata-based ATK and went on to make his senior team debut. As of the latest round of matches, Thatal has appeared seven times and netted one goal for his new team.

The tricky winger has been called up to the national camp due to his good form and will now look to impress during India’s friendly against Jordan on November 17.