AS Roma name Malaysian club FA Selangor as Twitter Team of the Day

Serie A club AS Roma continues to be one of the best football clubs to follow in social media and they recently chose Malaysian club FA Selangor in their recurring Twitter Team of the Day.

In previous editions, the Italian club has chosen various teams like Rozen Rovers FC located in the Channel Islands of Jersey, Australian club Perth Glory FC and Gibraltar’s FC Boca Gibraltar.

Now, the Malaysian club has joined the crop of teams recognised by AS Roma.

Monday’s #ASRoma Team of the day is @FASelangorMy from Malaysia. Six-times league title winners, the club is nicknamed The Red Giants and just as Roma share the yellow and red of the city, FA Selangor boast the colours of their state – red for bravery and yellow for royalty. 🇲🇾🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/LvvrJrNC0I — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 12, 2018



The post proudly shares with over 300,000 Twitter followers the accomplishments of the club. This includes the team winning the Super League six times in their history.

FA Selangor’s official Twitter also responded to the praise given to them by the Serie A squad, thanking them for being considered as their Team of the Day.

Thank you @ASRomaEN for the courtesy, kind words and recognition. The bar’s now set high, and we have more reason to continue wearing the colour red and yellow with pride.#GergasiMerah #RedGiants https://t.co/gLA6Lc5z6d — FA Selangor (@FASelangorMy) November 12, 2018



The Malaysian club play in the Malaysian Super League and finished eighth in the league.

Cover photos courtesy of AS Roma and FA Selangor MY