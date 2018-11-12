Big blow for India as captain Sunil Chhetri gets injured two months before AFC Asian Cup

The Indian football team has been dealt a massive blow as captain Sunil Chhetri sustained an injury during an Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters. He is now expected to miss out India’s historic friendly against Jordan.

Goal.com reports that Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri suffered from a Grade One ankle injury when his team Bengaluru FC took on Kerala Blaster. The star forward looked to have injured himself from a challenge by Sandesh Jhingan and was moving gingerly for the next few minutes.

“Chhetri underwent an MRI scan as he was moving uncomfortably after the game. The report was shared with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and it was decided to give him rest,” a Bengaluru FC official told Goal.com.

Chhetri, who is India’s most capped player, was due to represent India in their historic friendly against Jordan. However, with the fear of aggravating the injury, he is now expected to be given a rest.

While the injury itself is a minor one, it has come at a terrible time for the Blue Tigers, who are set to fly out to UAE for the AFC Asian Cup in less than two months.

Sunil Chhetri is India’s top scorer with 65 goals in 103 matches.