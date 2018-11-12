Searching for the missing Golden Boy of Myanmar Kyaw Ko Ko

Kyaw Ko Ko was supposed to be a star in the making for Myanmar who would help the country perform in their international competitions. However, at 25 years old, he is not part of the team’s AFF Suzuki Cup campaign and we take a look at his career and the various struggles he’s gone through at such a young age.

THE INITIAL PROMISE

The striker was born in Amarapura and would go up the ranks of Zeyar Shwe Myay. In 2010, he would make his senior debut for the club and would eventually play 41 games, scoring 18 goals for the club.

In 2013, he moved to Yangon United FC where he has spent most of his club career. He would go on to play 120 matches for the club and score 49 goals along the way. He helped the club win two Myanmar National League titles and a General Aung San Shield crown.

His exploits would naturally get him a call-up for the national team. Making his debut in 2010, he would go on to make 47 international appearances for the team and score 14 goals in his career.

Aged 17 years old, Kyaw would be part of the 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup as the team’s youngest player. He would again be called up for the 2014 competition and would eventually score one goal in the tournament.

A DEVASTATING INJURY

Unfortunately, his young career would be hampered by major injuries, with the player picking up a serious knee injury early in 2018. After completing a loan move to Thai club Chiangrai United, Kyaw only managed seven appearances for the club and has yet to find the back of the net.

In a game against Pattaya United, Kyaw was tackled by Sarawut which resulted in him tearing a ligament on his knee. He had to be stretchered out of the pitch in a painful sight for his fans.

With many hoping he would do well with the new club, a lot thought of him making a return to the AFF Suzuki Cup as well. Unfortunately, such a major injury meant a long way back to recovery and it ultimately saw him be excluded from the team.

THE RISE OF AUNG THU

With his absence, Myanmar also found a new striker who rose to fame in Aung Thu. In the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup, Aung was part of the 23-man squad when Kyaw wasn’t.

He would play a big part in Myanmar’s campaign as he scored two goals in the competition to help the team reach the semi-finals for the first time in five tournaments.

Currently at 22 years old, Aung is now also a part of the national team competing in the AFF Suzuki Cup and is slowly being the country’s poster boy for international football.

Already with 27 international caps for the country, he has scored eight goals.

Now with Aung in tow, many are thinking whether Kyaw can find a way back to the prominence he once had.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR KYAW?

At the moment, Kyaw is still completing his rehabilitation after the serious knee injury. Only time can tell how effective he can be once he returns.

He still plays for a strong team with Chiangrai United and the team are coming off wins in the League Cup, Thailand Champions Cup and FA Cup so there are still many chances for Kyaw to shine under the spotlight.

At 25 years old, he still has time on his side and if he can avoid any major injuries once he returns, his natural talent and goal-scoring abilities shouldn’t take too long before it helps him reach the heights he’s enjoyed.

Cover photo courtesy of @ElevenMyanmar