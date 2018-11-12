Thailand’s Thitipan Puangchan set to complete loan move to J-League

Thailand national Thitipan Puangchan is reportedly moving to the J-League in a one-year loan in 2019.

Currently helping the War Elephants in the AFF Suzuki Cup, Thitipan played in their opening game against Timor-Leste, with the defending champions winning 7-0.

It seems the 25-year-old will move to Cerezo Osaka when the J-League resumes in the next calendar year.

At the moment, he plies his trade with Thai club Bangkok Glass where he has made 32 appearances and has scored five goals.

There is yet to be an official announcement made but in a live stream, it was confirmed by the Bangkok Glass chairman.

Reports also claimed that Cerezo Osaka will be loaning a defender to their Thai partner club.