Egy Maulana scores on Lechia return; extends lead as club top scorer

Egy Maulana Vikri returned from the AFC U19 Championship and scored yet again for Lechia Gdansk II. The youngster now has 8 goals for the reserve side and is their top scorer.

Indonesia didn’t enjoy the best of starts to their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign. Tim Garuda were beaten by Singapore in their opening match by a goal to nil. However, the unpleasantries around the Indonesian team, combined with the loss, made matters even worse. Meanwhile, almost 6000 miles away, one of their brightest prospects scored yet another goal for his Polish club.

Coming on the back of a solid U19 Championship, Egy joined his Lechia II teammates for a derby match against Gedania Gdansk.

He opened the scoring for his side, before Sebastian Rugowski and Ariel Borysiuk added two more. Lechia eventually ran out winners by a scoreline of three goals to one and currently sit sixth in the IV Liga with fifteen matches played.

With the goal against Gedania, the Indonesia starlet now has 8 to his name, along with 7 assists for the season so far. What’s even more stunning is the fact that Egy was missing for almost half of Lechia’s games. Moreover, he remains the top scorer for the reserve side.

Meanwhile, the decision to not bring the prodigy to the AFF Suzuki Cup did not sit well with the fans, who have witnessed their team fall apart in the early stages of the pan-ASEAN competition.