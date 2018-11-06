Cambodian football fans have always had one man to look up to when the chips are down. That, of course, being Thierry Chantha Bin.

The French-born Cambodian footballer has been essential to all things Cambodia and has become a bona fide star in his homeland as well as in and around Southeast Asia. And he will also play a key role for his nation at the upcoming 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

He may have been born in France, but Thierry Bin’s connections to Cambodia are stronger than ever, and it all started when he joined Phnom Penh Crown back in 2012. His influence on the game has grown leaps and bounds since then, and has caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs in Asia.

Since joining his latest club Terengganu FC, Bin has further established himself as a reliable source in midfield, and his star has only grown. The Malaysian Super League would have undoubtedly been a step in the right direction for Bin, as is obvious by the way he has taken to life in his new surroundings.

Owing to his impressive performances as of late, it seemed almost inevitable that the 27-year-old will be handed a route out of the Malaysian club to perhaps, greener pastures, and so when talk began about the possibility of a move, not many were surprised.

But being the class act that he is, Bin has now revealed to the world via Facebook, what his plans going forward really are. In the post, the Cambodian has revealed that he has decided to stay put with Terengganu in order to help the team achieve their goals next season.

I'm Delighted and Happy to announce that i will stay with Terengganu Fc for next season 2019!I've been quiet lately… Posted by Thierry Chantha Bin on Monday, 5 November 2018

As mentioned in the post, much of South east Asia was waiting with bated breath for the final decision regarding the midfielder’s future, but that has now been laid to rest with this announcement, which comes as a sigh of relief to Ganu fans.

A number of Thai clubs were interested in signing the player, but will have to wait another season to make the move stick.