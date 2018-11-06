Singapore and Johor Darul Ta’zim FC midfielder Hariss Harun has bagged the Best ASEAN Player award at the ‘Anugerah Bolasepak Kebangsaan (ABK) 2018,’ the prestigious gala organised by the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

The awards which honour the best performers of the Malaysian domestic leagues saw three Singaporeans vying for the title of the best Southeast Asian star in Malaysia with PKNS’ Faris Ramli and Pahang FA’s Safuwan Baharudin also nominated in the same category.

But it was the JDT player who became its recipient. “Thank you to each and everyone of you who voted for me. It is a huge honour for me to have received this award. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my beloved family, fans and teammates,” Hariss posted on Instagram after collecting the award.

In the post, Hariss also thanked the Crown Since of Johor as well as congratulated his compatriots who competed with him for the award. “Both of them had a great season with their respective clubs and deserve this award as much. Thank you once again!,” he wrote.

Hariss captained Johor Darul Ta’zim to the Malaysian Super League title this season, The Southern Tigers also reached the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and semifinals of the Malaysia Cup. They also competed in the AFC Cup where they were knocked out in the group stages.

JDT’s Farizal Marlias was named Best Goalkeeper while captain Hariss Harun picked up the Best Asean Player award. Farizal and Safawi were also in the Best 11 as voted by the fans. [5/6] pic.twitter.com/nO0PcS7mxI — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) November 5, 2018

He is part of Fandi Ahmad’s Singapore squad for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup who will have their opening game on November 9 against Bima Sakti’s Indonesia at the National Stadium at Kallang.

JDT dominated the awards night as their winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid bagged the Most Valuable Player award as well as the Most Promising Player and the Best Midfielder awards at ABK 2018 while Farizal Marlias was named the Best Goalkeeper.

The Malaysian champions also won four other awards namely the Best Team, Best Supporter, Best Social Media and the Best Website.

MShahrul Mohammed Saad of Malaysia Cup champions Perak won the Best Defender award while their coach Mehmet Durakovic of Australia was named the Best Coach. Kedah’s Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid won the Best Striker award while Selangor’s Spanish attacker Rufino Segovia del Burgo took home the Best Import Player and the Super League’s Golden Boot.