Singapore trio nominated for Best ASEAN Player award in Malaysia

Singapore’s Hariss Harun, Safuwan Baharudin and Faris Ramli are the three nominees for the ‘Anugerah Bolasepak Kebangsaan 2018’ Best ASEAN Player award.

The prestigious gala organised by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) is set to take place on November 5.

This prestigious awards night is set to honour the stars of the Malaysian domestic leagues and the three Singaporeans will tussle for the right to be named 2018’s best Southeast Asian star in Malaysia.

Hariss, who captained Johor Darul Ta’zim to the Malaysian Super League title showed his consistency throughout 32 games with another excellent season for the Southern Tigers.

His former LionsXII teammate Safuwan showcased his class in a defensive midfield role for Pahang FA and even found the back of the net five times in 32 appearances.

Faris’ debut season for PKNS FC was a huge success with nine goals in 29 matches for Datuk K. Rajagobal’s side.