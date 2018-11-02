Indian football fans slam Stephen Constantine over non selection of in-form Jamshedpur FC player Michael Soosairaj for Jordan friendly

Indian football fans are seemingly furious with the announcement made by the team regarding the squad for an upcoming friendly against Jordan. The news was revealed to the masses via Twitter and appears to have angered fans who are closely following the Indian Super League (ISL).

The list of probables for the upcoming friendly includes some of the usual suspects, but fans of the Blue Tigers were hopeful that a friendly such as this one against Jordan would present an opportunity to some of the youngsters who have come up through the system.

This includes one particular talent in the form of Michael Soosairaj. The 24-year-old has been making waves all over the country after a terrific performance in the ISL for his franchise Jamshedpur FC. In a recent game against FC Goa, Soosairaj scored two goals and was instrumental in the team’s success over a very game FC Goa side.

The 4-1 victory was proof that Jamshedpur FC have made the right choice in putting their faith in the young Soosairaj, and with India’s friendly game looming, the stage was set for the midfielder to make his national team debut.

But as it stands, that is not to be. Indian football team coach Stephen Constantine has decided to stick with the regulars in many ways, and seems adamant to build a team from the players he knows and has worked with. Constantine has faced criticism from certain sections of the Indian fan base for his style of play as of late, and despite a strong overall showing during his time in charge, supporters are clamoring for more.

The snub of Soosairaj has not gone down well at all, and few would have expected the backlash that has come with a simple squad reveal for a friendly match, and it remains to be seen whether the Tamilian youngster will receive an opportunity any time soon.

Ware is soosairaj ??…he is i league midfilder of year…..way he not…@JamshedpurFC — Mahendra (@Im_manyo) November 2, 2018

Coach @StephenConstan – Michael Soosairaj. Hope you'd have seen him play! — Prabhat Gusain (@prabhat_and1) November 2, 2018

Where is sahal abdul samad….. Michael soosairaj….???…. India's problem is midfield…. Are you stupid…!! — Sushant jha (@Changing366) November 2, 2018

.@StephenConstan Whats this obsession with Passi? Surrogate son? Guy tapped in yesterday. Same match saw a certain individual bag a brace, he also happened to score in JFC's previous game as well. Get your glasses checked, mate! #IndianFootball #FukLogic #Delusional #Bellend — Andre Pitts (@AndrePitts13) November 2, 2018

Indian football fans who watched Jamshedpur v Goa yesterday: What a performance by Michael Soosairaj, 2 goals to top it off. This will help him to get national recognition.

Indian football team coach: Sumeet Passi scored. Now I can pick him again.@fni #IndianFootball https://t.co/gmSuBvaGCU — Joseph George (@Jogeo23) November 2, 2018

No Soosairaj ???? He has played top quality football, the recent being 2 goals against FC Goa that too last night. Why he is not there in the list of probables??? #Indianfootball #BackTheBlue #AsianDream #JORvIND https://t.co/y6zGlgQtQV — KAUSHIK BAIDYA (@kaushik_baidya) November 2, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Michael Soosairaj isn't in the list of 30 probables. He is decent on the ball, can pass and has an eye for goal. That means he is absolutely not the kind of player Stephen Constantine needs in midfield. #IndianFootball https://t.co/lswnZagBjp — Shayne Dias (@ShayneDias_) November 2, 2018

Photo courtesy of KhelNow