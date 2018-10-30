India, Pakistan lead the charge to withdraw from South West Asian Football Federation

The future of South West Asian Football Federation (SWAFF) is up in the air, after all seven South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) teams pull out.

Back in August, the South Asian Football Federation and the West Asian Football Federation joined hands to form the SWAFF. The newly-formed organization was to be filled by fourteen nations and would be recognized by the Asian Football Confederation as its fifth regional federation.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) – the biggest and most influential of the federations to apparently split from SWAFF – has just confirmed their departure from the (non-zonal) federation. — Ilija Milan (@illtrojan) October 30, 2018

However, while many expected the SWAFF to be officially recognized, the actual proceedings went in the opposite direction.

After a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, all seven members of the SAFF- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Maldives- decided to leave SWAFF with immediate effect.

The decision to leave the amalgamated Federation has not come to light yet, although it has left many confused. The fact that All India Football Federation’s Vice-President Subrata Dutta was appointed as the Vice President of SWAFF really begs the question, that why did the seven nations decide to leave the Federation?