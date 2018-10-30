The Philippines national team completed a major coup when they announced former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson as the head coach of the Azkals. But the 70-year-old is not the first big name in football to coach in South East Asia. FOX Sports Asia lists six of the most famous names to ply their trade in these parts of Asia.

The Azkals have signed Eriksson on a six-month contract and the Englishman will now lead their national team at the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup to be held in November as well as the 2019 AFC Asian Cup starting January in what will be their first appearance in the continental competition.

So, here are the six top managers who Eriksson will be in the company of.

6. STEVE KEAN (DPMM FC, Brunei national team)

Finding little success as a player, Steve Kean received a big break in coaching when he was made a first-team coach under Sam Allardyce at Blackburn Rovers in 2009. After Allardyce was sacked, the then-Premier League club’s Indian owners Venky’s installed the Scot as a caretaker manager — which was later made permanent.

Though he managed to keep the team in the English top flight in his first season, the results went from bad to worse as the club was relegated to the Championship in the second. Kean was an unpopular figure among fans, but the club’s ownership remained defiant despite the popular demand to sack the coach. He finally left the club in September 2012 paving the way for his South East Asian adventure.

He joined Singapore Premier League side DPMM FC in November 2013 and led the club to a runner-up finish in both the 2014 S League and Singapore Cup. He found some consolation in the Singapore League Cup triumph. The following year, he improved the team’s showing by winning the S League and left the club in 2017. Kean was also the head coach of Brunei national team for the 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup qualifiers in Laos.

5. PETER REID (Thailand national team)

One of the greatest to wear the Everton blue, Reid is a well-respected name in English football having represented the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers as well as playing a leading role in England’s 1986 FIFA World Cup campaign in Mexico.

He managed City in the English top flight from 1990-93 before having a seven-year stay at Sunderland where he won two Second Division titles between 1995 and 2002. However, his South East Asian sojourn came later in the career after being named the head coach of Thailand in 2008.

He took up the role after a four-year hiatus from management and led Thailand to the T&T Cup win in Vietnam over hosts and North Korea. “I was surprised by the players’ ability and I’m learning things about football I’d never have learnt in the Premier League. It’s great for my football education. This is pure football and I love it,” Reid had said.

However, in September 2009, the Thailand Football Association announced Reid’s departure after a year in charge of the War Elephants. Since then, he has managed Plymouth Argyle in England and Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League.

4. BRYAN ROBSON (Thailand national team)

Bryan Robson started his career with West Bromwich Albion in 1972 before moving to Manchester United in 1981 where he became a club legend and the longest-serving captain in its history. He won two English top division titles and three FA Cups at Old Trafford and turned out for England on 90 occasions.

Upon retirement, he managed Middlesbrough for seven years, guiding them to two promotions to the Premier League and to three cup finals. After relatively unsuccessful spells with Bradford City and Sheffield United, he was named the Thailand national team manager in 2009.

Robson started on a winning note — a 3-1 away win against Singapore in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup qualifying match. However, he failed to guide the War Elephants to the continental tournament. In December 2010, Robson’s Thailand also failed to get past the group stages of the 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup. He resigned in June 2011 and returned to his role as an official club ambassador for United.

3. CLODOALDO (Timor-Leste national team)

Clodoaldo was the defensive midfielder for Brazil at the 1970 FIFA World Cup and scored the equalising goal for the Selecaos in the semifinal against Uruguay. He also played a part in Carlos Alberto Torres’ fourth and final goal for Brazil in their 4-1 win over Italy in the final dribbling past four Italians in his own half before letting Torres take the limelight.

The footballer from Aracaju was capped 38 times for Brazil between 1969 and 1974 and represented Santos in Brazil as well as Tampa Bay Rowdies and New York United in the USA. However, little known is the Brazilian’s brief stint with the tiny South East Asian nation of Timor-Leste in 2010. He managed the ‘Little Samba Nation’ in three matches but had a forgettable time here losing all three.

2. SLAVISA JOKANOVIC (Muangthong United FC)

Not very long before he became a household name thanks to his current role as the manager of Premier League side Fulham FC, Jokanovic used to stroll the technical areas in Thailand where he coached Muangthong United FC during 2012-13. The former Chelsea and Deportivo La Coruna midfielder led the team to a third Thai Premier League title in their history going undefeated in the process and cementing his place in the history of the club.

Jokanović went on to become the manager of English Championship club Watford leading them to a promotion to the Premier League but left the club in 2015 after failing to agree to a new deal. He then joined Maccabi Tel Aviv helping them qualify for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 11 years.

After his South East Asian experiment, the Serbian returned to the Championship with Fulham on midway through the 2015-16 season and helped the club fight relegation. In his first full season, the club finished in the top six before winning the promotion to the Premier League last season. His managerial stock has risen considerably over the past few seasons that he was rumoured to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea for a short while.

1. KEISUKE HONDA (Cambodia national team)

The 32-year-old might still be an active player turning out for A-League side Melbourne Victory and represented Japan at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but Honda has already taken his first steps into management after agreeing to become the general manager and coach of Cambodia who will participate in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Honda has signed a two-year deal with Cambodia without pay, although he will have his travel expenses paid for. It is reported that he holds a video conference once a week with the Cambodian team and staff from his Melbourne base. The former CSKA Moscow and AC Milan star made his senior national team debut in 2008 and won 98 caps scoring 38 goals including at 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

He also starred for the Blue Samurais as they lifted the 2011 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. “I would like to help the Cambodian team to have one clear style of playing and promote the country to the outside world,” Honda said while assuming the role with the South East Asian nation.