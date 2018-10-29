AFC U-19 Championship: 8 ASEAN stars of the future

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks eight Southeast Asian youngsters that shone the brightest at the AFC U-19 Championship.

So, in the end, it was not to be for Southeast Asia at the 2018 AFC U-19 Championship.

Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia all entered the tournament dreaming of reaching the last four and booking their place at next year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup but ultimately came up short (although ASEAN Football Federation member Australia are still in the running).

Nonetheless, there were certainly plenty of positives with Thailand and Indonesia both reaching the quarter-finals before losing to genuine quality opponents in Qatar and Japan respectively, while Malaysia and Vietnam also showed they have what it takes to match the more-illustrious Asian sides at this level.

As expected, many individuals also came out of the competition with their reputations enhanced and FOX Sports Asia highlights eight of the best.

Y Eli Nie (Vietnam)

Vietnam were always going to have a tough time in Group C coming up against Korea Republic, Australia and Jordan, and while they finished their campaign with three defeats, they conceded just seven goals – a respectable tally considering a side like Chinese Taipei leaked 15 goals in three outings.

Credit has to go to Y Eli Nie for some impressive displays between the posts, especially in the first two matches against Jordan and Australia, when he came under plenty of fire but restricted his opponents to just two goals each.

40′ That’s a very good save from the Eli Nie, the substitute goalkeeper. Remains Vietnam 1-0 South Korea.#VIEvKOR #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/AauIpb6wE2 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 25, 2018

Even in their final match, when he started on the bench but came on as a first-half substitute for Duong Tung Lam, Eli Nie came up with a series of fine saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

Plays a bit like… Bui Tien Dung – Like Tien Dung, who starred for Vietnam in their run to the AFC U-23 Championship final back in January, Eli Nie is not the tallest of goalkeepers but makes up for it with sharp reflexes and clean handling.

62′ Another tremendous save from the Vietnam goalkeeper. He is literally on fire!#VIEvKOR #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/QefOIchy8S — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 25, 2018

The Vietnamese have not had a real star in goal since Duong Hong Son called time on his international career and, while Tien Dung looks set to nail down the number one jersey in the coming years, he could soon have a real rival in Eli Nie.

Hadi Fayyadh (Malaysia)

Along with Nik Akif Syahiran and Akhyar Rashid, Hadi Fayyadh was one of the more recognisable names in Bojan Hodak’s side due to him playing for Malaysian giants Johor Darul Ta’zim’s second team.

Standing 1.88 metres tall, Hadi provides a genuine presence up front and is a rare breed of Southeast Asian that can hold his own against imposing defenders from Asia’s stronger nations.

11′ GOAALL!! Malaysia 1-0 Tajikistan That came out of nowhere. First shot, first goal and Malaysia are up through Muhammad Hadi Fayyadh!#MASvTJK #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/UnX3uzmsEO — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 23, 2018

Yet, when chances fall his way, the 18-year-old also knows his way to the back of the net, as he showed with goals against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

Plays a bit like… Safee Sali – Hadi may be significantly taller, although the prolific Safee never let his height prevent him from being a formidable target man.

88′ GOAL MALAYSIA A LIFELINE!!! Hadi Fayyadh gets the goal amidst a scramble to make it 2-1 Saudi! #KSAvMAS #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/qgsARl1QK3 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 20, 2018

At his peak, Safee was impossible to stop in the penalty area and Hadi has all the attributes to suggest he could be the same for Harimau Malaya in time.

Todd Rivaldo Ferre (Indonesia)

Following his virtuoso display against Qatar, where he brought Indonesia from 6-1 down to a narrow 6-5 defeat, it seems strange that Rivaldo Ferre did not start a single game at the tournament.

73′ ANOTHER GOAL FOR INDONESIA! Rivaldo has lit up the field ever since coming on and this is one top-notch individual goal from the youngster! The Garuda Muda are up in full force here in Jakarta now! Qatar 6-4 Indonesia#AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/CULcKvYnc4 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 21, 2018

Perhaps there are still question marks over his fitness and whether he can run out a full 90 minutes, but there is little doubt over his sheer talent which he showed when he tore the Qatari defence to complete shreds.

Plays a bit like… Andik Vermansyah – To be fair, Indonesia have made it a habit of of producing fleet-footed wingers and Rivaldo Ferre could easily be compared to others like Rizky Pora, Terens Puhiri and Riko Simanjuntak.

65′ WHAT. A. GOAL. Todd Rivaldo gets one back for Indonesia from a sublime free-kick. The Qatari goalkeeper could have done better though. Qatar 6-2 Indonesia#AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/FmcaiG29La — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 21, 2018

But, in terms of who he should perhaps strive to emulate, he should look no further than Andik Vermansyah, who has spent the last five years as a foreigner playing for Malaysian sides Selangor and Kedah, and would surely have gone on to greater things had it not been for his injury problems.

Witan Sulaeman (Indonesia)

All eyes were on Egy Maulana ahead of the tournament but, while he did not have the kind of impact he would have liked, others came to the fore like Rivaldo Ferre and Witan Sulaeman.

With three goals in four matches, one would imagine him as an attacking playmaker but, instead, Witan is more of a traditional all-action midfielder that finds himself in scoring positions through intelligence and sheer willpower.

23′ GOAALL!! INDONESIA LEAD! Witan Sulaeman makes a run from the midfield and slots it past the UAE goalkeeper! The crowd here has gone berserk.#IDNvUAE #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/lqS94JDvbx — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 24, 2018

His drive from midfield perfectly complemented the guile and trickery his wingers provided, and – at 17 – Witan could be starring at the U-19 Championship again in two years’ time.

Plays a bit like… Stefano Lilipaly – More recently, Lilipaly has evolved into an advanced playmaker and has even been deployed as a striker.

ICYMI: Witan Sulaeman found his way past Chinese Taipei goalkeeper Li Guan-Pei to score his second goal of the night and seal 🇮🇩 Indonesia’s 3-1 win!#AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/TIV1K1S268 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 19, 2018

Yet, where he really caught the eye on a regional stage was at the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup with some dominant performances in the engine room, which was exactly what Witan did over the past couple of weeks.

Korrawit Tasa (Thailand)

2018 has not been the best of years for Thailand at age-group level, with the much-vaunted U-23s and U-16s failing to make it out of the group stages at the AFC U-23 Championship, Asian Games and AFC U-16 Championship.

This time, however, the U-19s did not disappoint as they showed plenty of grit and quality, with Korrawit leading the way in attack.

78′ GOALLL! THAILAND 2-1 NORTH KOREA Korawich Tasa brings Thailand front with a composed finish. As things stand, Thailand are going through. Can they hold on for another 12 minutes?#THAvPRK #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/NobtaHYGvC — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 25, 2018

The Muangthong United youngster is always willing to go unrewarded with his runs if it helps create space for his team-mates, but his three goals showed he gets his primary job done.

Plays a bit like… Adisak Kraisorn – Given he is unlikely to develop into a prolific marksman, but more of a forward that weighs in with his fair share of assists, Korrawit could just turn out to be the next Adisak.

48′ GOALLLLLLLL! THAILAND SCORE! 2-1! What an important goal this could prove to be! Korrawit pops up in the box out of nowhere to give Thailand a lifeline! They are right back in this one! #QATvTHA #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/mwU29zWJox — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 28, 2018

Just like his senior for club and country, that is not to say they cannot play as the main striker but they offer so much more than just waiting in the box to put the ball into the back of the net.

Suphanat Mueanta (Thailand)

It is quite impressive that just a few weeks after starring for the Thais at the AFC U-16 Championship, Suphanat was once again on international duty coming up against opposition three years older.

90+4′ WHAT DRAMA! #THAILAND have EQUALISED! 3-3!!! SUPHANAT the HERO as the Young War Elephants level things late in the game! WHOA!!!#IRQTHA #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/qfh6Lsv5lx — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 19, 2018

The fact that he did not just play a bit-part role but actually netted twice just shows how precocious a talent he is.

Already the youngest-ever scorer in Thai League 1 following a brace as a 15-year-old for Buriram United back in May, Suphanat appears to be a starlet with the ASEAN football world at his feet.

Plays a bit like… Teerasil Dangda – Already at the AFC U-16 Championship, Suphanat showed qualities akin to Teerasil and those were only enhanced in Indonesia.

54′ GOALLLLLL! THAILAND PULL ONE BACK! Suphanat, who just came on as a substitute scores seconds later! The goalkeeper did get a touch on it but couldn’t keep it out! Thailand 1-3 Japan. #THAJPN #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/8iAeGkcWx4 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 22, 2018

This time, with others like Korrawit and Sittichok Kano being the main man in attack, Suphanat dropped deeper to help out in the build-up and display plenty of his creative ability.

Le Van Nam (Thailand)

With Vietnam coming under the pump against three strong opponents, their attacking players did not get as much joy as they would have liked although Le Van Nam was one who made the most of his limited opportunities.

As expected with any 18-year-old, there are still areas of his game that can be improved.

64′ Golden opportunity for Vietnam to take the lead but Le Van Nam’s shot is saved brilliantly by the Korean goalkeeper!#VIEvKOR #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/EQBwzxLYvn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 25, 2018

However, his excellent movement was Vietnam’s most-reliable source of an opening and he can lay claim to having scored against Korea Republic.

Plays a bit like… Le Cong Vinh – Obviously, it’s a bold prediction to compare any player to the legend that is Le Cong Vinh, but Vietnam have genuinely been crying out for a new star man in attack.

At 33, Nguyen Anh Duc is not a long-term solution while Nguyen Van Quyet, Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Cong Phuong are all more attacking midfielders than strikers, which could make Van Nam’s development over the next couple of years all the more intriguing.

Azri Abdul Ghani (Malaysia)

Like Vietnam, Malaysia can take pride in some creditable results coming up against stern opposition in Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and China.

65′ SAVE MALAYSIA#Malaysia are YET AGAIN saved by Azri after a beautiful shot gets saved.#KSAvMAS #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/MyYwyd9GtU — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 20, 2018

That is not to say they did not come under siege from these teams but, throughout the three games, Azri Abdul Ghani was an indomitable presence and should be mentioned as one of the tournament’s best goalkeepers.

Whether it be thwarting forwards from clear-cut opportunities or coming off his line to claim crosses with authority, Azri did it all.

Plays a bit like… Izham Tarmizi – Although Khairul Fahmi arguably has been Malaysia’s premier custodian over the past decade, Azri actually looks like he could be stronger in the air when he finally finishes his development.

72′ That was unexpectedly close and Azri Ghani was forced into a save. Remains China 2-0 Malaysia.#CHNvMAS #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/3SY7v8s83z — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 26, 2018

His stockier build also means that he could turn out to be more like an Izham Tarmizi, Norazlan Razali or Khairul Azhan Khalid, who have all gone on to be capped by Harimau Malaya.