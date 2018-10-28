AFC U-19 Championship: Brave Indonesia charge halted by Japan

Hosts Indonesia have been eliminated from the AFC U-19 Championship despite producing a valiant display in Sunday’s 2-0 quarter-final defeat to Japan.

Despite more than holding their own against the more-illustrious Japanese for much of the first half at the Gelora Bung Karno, the Indonesians found themselves behind at halftime after falling to a moment of inspiration.

With just five minutes to go to the break, Japan left-back Shunki Higashi strode forward and – having been left in acres of space – proceeded to send an unstoppable piledriver into the top corner from all of 30 yards.

40′ WHAT A GOAL! JAPAN 1-0 INDONESIA! Shunki Higashi scores from a perfect long-ranger, right into the top corner. The crowd is stunned!#JPNvIDN #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/aqoUvZ31ZK — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 28, 2018

However, buoyed by the vociferous home support singing their hearts out despite being plummeted by torrential rain, Indonesia looked to gain even more determination to get back into the contest once the second half got underway.

With star duo Egy Maulana and Todd Rivaldo Ferre on the bench, it was Saddil Ramdani who emerged as Garuda Muda’s main threat and he forced opposition goalkeeper Kosei Tani into a excellent save in the 68th minute with a swerving freekick from the edge of the area.

68′ SAddil Ramdani lines this up but a fingertip save from Kosei Tani keeps Japan’s lead intact.#JPNvIDN #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/dN0evVTvyI — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 28, 2018

But, having soaked up all the pressure, Japan then produced the sucker punch in the 70th minute after Takefusa Kubo found space down the right and the ball was eventually put into the back of the net by Taisei Miyashiro.

To their credit, Indonesia refused to throw in the towel but the Japanese defence was just impregnable, as they held out for the remainder of the contest to advance into the semi-finals, as well as seal their place at next year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup.

JAPAN: Kosei Tani, Yukinari Sugawara, Daiki Hashioka, Yuki Kobayashi, Shunki Higashi, Mitsuki Saito, Hiroki Ito, Kanya Fujimoto (Koki Saito 15’), Takefusa Kubo (Ayumu Seko 90+3’), Hiroki Abe (Kyosuke Tagawa 65’), Taisei Miyashiro.

INDONESIA: Muhammad Riyandi, Asnawi Bahar, Indra Mustafa, Rachmat Irianto, Kadek Raditya (Todd Rivaldo Ferre 74’), Firza Andika, Luthfi Kamal, Syahrian Abimanyu, Saddil Ramdani, Witan Sulaeman, Hanis Saghara Putra (Rafli Mursalim 89’).