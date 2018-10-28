AFC U-19 Championship: Qatar end Thailand’s U-20 World Cup hopes

Thailand’s dream of qualifying for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup ended on Sunday as they were beaten 7-3 by Qatar in the quarter-finals of the AFC U-19 Championship.

It was the Qataris who opened the scoring at the Gelora Bung Karno after 13 minutes, when a poor touch from Saranyu Palangwan as he received possession from his goalkeeper saw him hand the ball straight to Hashim Ali, who punished the opposition by curling a shot into the far corner.

Just eight minutes later, Qatar doubled their advantage when Abdulrasheed Umaru slipped a lovely pass through to Naseer Al-Yazidi, who calmly finished past Nopphon Lakhonphon.

However, just three minutes into the second half, the Thais pulled one back when Korrawit Tasa raced onto a hopeful ball from the left and squeezed his shot across Salah Zakaria into the back of the net.

A minute after the hour mark, the scores were levelled courtesy of a wonder goal by Sakunchai Saengthopho, who pounced on a clearance on the edge of the box and trapped it on his chest before sending a stunning volley past Salah.

And, with ten minutes remaining, Thailand looked to have pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind victory after Ekanit Panya embarked on a driving run through the middle before releasing Thirapak Prueangna, who fired home to make it 3-2.

But, in the 87th minute, Qatar produced a response of their own when Ahmed Suhail lined up a freekick 25 yards out an curled a sublime effort into the bottom corner to equalise and send the game into extra-time.

With the momentum in their favour, the Qataris were the first to strike in the additional 30 minutes as Abdulrasheed showed blistering pace to get in behind the Thailand defence and finish through the legs of Nopphon in the 99th minute.

Abdulrasheed was proving to be tougher to stop as the game wore on and he weighed in with another assist seven minutes after, forcing his way free down the right and playing a low cross for the unmarked Khaled Mansour to convert from close range.

At this stage, it was always going to be unlikely that Thailand would be able to pull one a comeback once more but, just for good measure, Abdulrasheed notched his second of the evening in the 117th minute and Yousef Aymen followed with a fine individual effort right at the death to seal the victory – and a place at next year’s U-20 World Cup – for Qatar.

QATAR: Salah Zakaria, Nasir Baksh, Ahmed Suhail, Yousef Aymen, Ahmed Al-Minhali, Abdollah Ali Saei (Naseer Abdulsalam 64’), Mohammed Jadoua (Ahmed Sebaie 110’), Khaled Mohammed, Naseer Al-Yazidi (Khaled Mansour 68’), Hashim Ali (Eisa Palangi 56’), Abdulrasheed Umaru.

THAILAND: Nopphon Lakhonphon, Sarawut Munjit, Kritsada Kaman, Saranyu Palangwan, Kittipong Sansanit, Sampan Kesi, Kittitach Pranithi (Suphanat Mueanta 34’), Airfan Doloh, Sittichok Paso (Thirapak Prueangna 52’; Matee Sarakum 103’), Sakunchai Saengthopho (Ekanit Panya 70’), Korrawit Tasa.