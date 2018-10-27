Asian Football |

Philippine Azkals sign former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson

The Philippines national football team, locally known as the Azkals, recently revealed big news ahead of their AFF Suzuki Cup tournament as they have signed former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson.

 


The agreement is said to be for six months, which means Eriksson covers the AFC Asian Cup along with the Suzuki Cup.

At 70 years old, Eriksson last coached Chinese club Shenzen FC in 2017. He has also been at the helm of teams like Manchester City, Lazio and AS Roma.

 

Photo courtesy of @cedelfptINQ

