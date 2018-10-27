Philippine Azkals sign former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson

The Philippines national football team, locally known as the Azkals, recently revealed big news ahead of their AFF Suzuki Cup tournament as they have signed former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson.

JUST IN: @TheAzkalsPH agree to terms with former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson on an initial six-month engagement which means he will be handling team in @affsuzukicup and @afcasiancup. Eriksson (with Azkals manager @dscpalami) will work together with Scott Cooper. pic.twitter.com/KBYNLR16fQ — Cedelf P. Tupas (@cedelfptINQ) October 27, 2018



The agreement is said to be for six months, which means Eriksson covers the AFC Asian Cup along with the Suzuki Cup.

At 70 years old, Eriksson last coached Chinese club Shenzen FC in 2017. He has also been at the helm of teams like Manchester City, Lazio and AS Roma.

Photo courtesy of @cedelfptINQ