AFC U-19 Championship: Vietnam bow out with defeat to Korea Republic

Vietnam’s AFC U-19 Championship ended with a third consecutive defeat on Thursday after they were beaten 3-1 by Korea Republic at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium.

Having lost their previous two Group C games to Jordan and Australia, the Vietnamese headed into their final Group C match with their hopes of making the quarter-finals already ended.

Nonetheless, they looked keen to give a good account of themselves from the opening whistle in order to finish on a high.

And, just 13 minutes in, they broke the deadlock when Le Minh Binh raced free down the right before cutting a pass back to Le Xuan Tu, who clinically dispatched a first-time effort into the back of the net in emphatic fashion.

13' GOAL! VIETNAM 1-0 SOUTH KOREA A super finish from Le Xuan Tu from the edge of the box, and that counter was swift!#VIEvKOR #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/hx85lINAFn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 25, 2018

The South Koreans spurned a glorious chance to pull level four minutes after the half-hour mark when Jeon Se-jin wastefully skied a penalty, but they won another spot-kick just before the break and – this time – it was Cho Young-wook who took on the responsibility and succeeded in sending Y Eli Nie the wrong way.

45' GOAL! VIETNAM 1-1 SOUTH KOREA Cho Young-Wook converts the penalty for Korea and the match is back on level terms!#VIEvKOR #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/LwB17bI0Mp — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 25, 2018

Korea Republic then took the lead in the 77th minute after their opponents failed to clear their lines at a corner, with Kim Hyun-woo pouncing on a loose ball inside the six-yard box and smashing home from close range.

77' GOALL! VIETNAM 1-2 SOUTH KOREA And finally, the Koreans have their goal after dominating for so long. Thoroughly deserved!#VIEvKOR #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/ApSGRYCjat — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 25, 2018

Then, deep into injury-time, the Taegeuk Warriors were awarded a third penalty and Cho once again kept his nerve from 12 yards to seal the win for his side.

90+4' GOAL! VIETNAM 1-3 SOUTH KOREA Cho Young-Wook scores his second goal of the match.#VIEvKOR #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/A1BGAjxu6t — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 25, 2018

The result guaranteed Korea Republic top spot in Group C and they will be joined in the last eight by Australia, who finished second after a 1-1 draw with Jordan.