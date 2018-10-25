FIFA Rankings: Vietnam maintains top spot amongst ASEAN Countries, Indonesia biggest gainer

In the latest FIFA rankings, Vietnam remains top amongst ASEAN countries; retaining their 102nd spot with a rating point of 1220. Their draws against Afghanistan and Jordan played a big part in them. Next up, are the Philippines who, despite a two-place drop, remain the second best team in South Eastern Asia.

There is quite a big difference between Vietnam and them as the latter has 1171 in rating points. Scott Cooper’s men have defeated LAOS and Bangladesh in the 2018 Bangabandhu Gold Cup.

Five places below the Philippines and in the 121st spot are Thailand who have jumped one place from the previous FIFA Rankings. Beating Hong Kong, Trinidad and Tobago in their latest matches, Thailand is also in the 2019AFC Asian Cup. Unable to qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, Myanmar has dropped 3 places in the ranking and are on 141st spot with a rating point of 1080.

But the biggest achiever through this FIFA ranking is definitely Indonesia who have jumped 4 places and are on the 160th spot. They have defeated Mauritius, Myanmar and have drawn against Hong Kong. Their rating points are 1080.

The next best team amongst the ASEAN’s are Singapore who has jumped 1 place and are on 165th. They’ve been rewarded with their latest win against Fiji, Cambodia, and Mongolia. 4 places below Singapore but a 2-place improvement from the last rankings are Malaysia who is on 169th.

Malaysia is rewarded for their wins against Sri Lanka and Cambodia. In the 170th spot, comes Cambodia who have relinquished their previous spot for Malaysia, meaning a 1-spot decline in the latest rankings. The recent run of results hasn’t been favourable for them and thus they’ve fallen in the rankings.

Like the Philippines, Laos has also dropped 2 spots and is on 181st. Latest comprehensive losses at the hands of the UAE and Mongolia are the main reasons for it. 10 places below Laos are Timor Leste in the 191st spot with a rating point of 910. Timor Leste has gone down one spot as to their previous ranking.

Another team who have gone down one spot are Brunei Darussalam who complete the ASEAN teams’ rankings in the list, on the 196th spot with a rating point of 903.

The ratings are given below in details:

01. 102. VIETNAM 1220 (+0)

02. 116. PHILIPPINES 1171 (-2)

03. 121. THAILAND 1154 (+1)

04. 141. MYANMAR 1080 (-3)

05. 160. INDONESIA 1004 (+4)

06. 165. SINGAPORE 991 (+1)

07. 169. MALAYSIA 974 (+2)

08. 170. CAMBODIA 973 (-1)

09. 181. LAOS 937 (-2)

10. 191. TIMOR LESTE 910 (-1)

11. 196. BRUNEI DARUSSALAM 903 (-1)