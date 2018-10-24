AFC U-19 Championship: Indonesia beat UAE to reach quarter-finals

Indonesia are through to the quarter-finals of the AFC U-19 Championship after recording a 1-0 win over United Arab Emirates at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

The only goal of the game arrived in the 23rd minute when Witan Sulaeman broke free after producing an enterprising run from just inside the opposition half, before lashing a low shot past Suhail Abdulla.

23' GOAALL!! INDONESIA LEAD! Witan Sulaeman makes a run from the midfield and slots it past the UAE goalkeeper! The crowd here has gone berserk.#IDNvUAE #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/lqS94JDvbx — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 24, 2018

However, the Indonesians were reduced to ten men in the 53rd minute when captain Nurhidayat was sent off for a second bookable offence.

RED CARD! Indonesia down to 10 men! Nurhidayat has been sent off for that cynical foul. He did injure himself in the process but that red card might cost the home side here tonight!#IDNvUAE #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/N7Vh2aPdMc — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 24, 2018

But, despite the numerical deficit, the tournament hosts were able to hold out for the remainder of the contest to claim a crucial win, which ultimately proved enough to send them through.

With Qatar beating Chinese Taipei 4-0 in the other Group A encounter, they – along with Indonesia and UAE – finished level on six points.

And with all three sides also level on points and goal difference in their head-to-head record, the deciding factor then went down to goals scored and it was the Qatari who finished top with seven while Indonesia settled for second place with six from their two games involved.

FT: IDN 🇮🇩 1 – 0 🇦🇪 UAE Indonesia are through to the #AFCU19 quarter-finals for the first time in 40 years! pic.twitter.com/65g9GxLOUa — #AFCU19 (@theafcdotcom) October 24, 2018

INDONESIA: Muhammad Riyandi, Asnawi Bahar, Nurhidayat, Rachmat Irianto, Firza Andika, Luthfi Kamal, Witan Sulaeman, Syahrian Abimanyu, Saddil Ramdani (Indra Mustafa 55’), Egy Maulana (Rafi Syaharil 68’), Hanis Saghara Putra (Todd Rivaldo Ferre 46’).

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Suhail Abdulla, Ahmed Abdullah (Rashed Mubarak 83’), Omar Ahmad Saleh, Yousif Al-Mheiri, Abdelrahman Saleh, Mansor Al-Harbi (Tahnoon Al-Zaabi 75’), Majed Rashed, Eid Khamis (Khaled Al-Blooshi 45’), Abdullah Al-Naqbi, Ali Saleh, Ahmad Fawzi.