Muangthong duo Tristan Do and Peerapat seal Bangkok United move

Bangkok United are wasting little time in boosting their 2019 AFC Champions League chances with three blockbuster signings on Wednesday.

The Bangkok Angels who finished second behind champions Buriram United in the recently-concluded season are bolstering their squad for next season.

The club confirmed the signing of Muangthong United wing-backs Tristan Do and Peerapat Notchaiya, while also taking Anon Amornlerdsak from relegated Bangkok Glass.

LIVE!! บรรยากาศเปิดตัวสามนักเตะใหม่ของ ทรู แบงค็อก ยูไนเต็ด Posted by True Bangkok United on Tuesday, 23 October 2018

All three will give Mano Polking instant solutions to their problem areas which are the left and right-back roles.

Peerapat and Do will be looking to force their way back into international recognition after being excluded from the War Elephants’ provisional AFF Suzuki Cup squad.

20-year-old Anon is in the Thai squad for the showpiece event and is widely regarded as one of the upcoming playmakers in Thai football.