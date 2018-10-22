AFC U-19 Championship: Japan ease past Thailand to seal quarter-final berth

Japan are through to the quarter-finals of the AFC U-19 Championship with a game to spare after beating Thailand 3-1 in Group B on Monday evening.

The Samurai Blue opened the scoring three minutes before the half-hour mark when a mazy dribble by Hiroki Abe saw him waltz his way through down the low before his low cross was spilled by Krisawat Kongkot, with Taisei Miyashiro on hand to turn the loose ball home.

Abe then weighed in with another assist in the 42nd minute when he dissected the opposition defence by poking a pass from the edge of the area through to Koki Saito, who made no mistake in finishing past Krisawat in a one-on-one situation.

The contest was effectively over a minute before the break as Japan added a third; Miyashiro lining up a freekick from 25 yards out and curling away a fairly tame effort which Krisawat got a hand to but could only help into the back of his own net.

Thailand did manage a consolation nine minutes after the restart when 16-year-old wonderkid Suphanat Mueanta – less than a minute after coming on as a substitute – was fed a neat pass by Sittichok Paso and fired away a shot that opposition Kosei Tani could have done better with but failed to keep out.

However, it proved to be a mere consolation as the Japanese went on to claim a comfortable win that secures their place in the last eight, while Thailand must beat DPR Korea in their final Group B match to stand any chance of progressing.

THAILAND: Krisawat Kongkot, Kritsada Kaman, Kittitach Pranithi, Kittipong Sansanit, Sarawut Munjit, Airfan Doloh, Thirapak Prueangna (Suphanat Mueanta 54’), Sakunchai Saengthopho (Matee Sarakum 75’), Ekanit Panya (Anusak Jaiphet 63’), Korrawit Tasa, Sittichok Paso.

JAPAN: Kosei Tani, Hirokazu Ishihara, Daiki Hashioka, Kenedeiebusu Mikuni, Shunki Higashi, Mitsuki Saito, Hiroki Ito (Kota Yamada 46’), Yuta Goke (Takefusa Kubo 87’), Taisei Miyashiro, Hiroki Abe, Koki Saito (Taichi Hara 73’).