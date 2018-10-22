AFC U-19 Championship: Vietnam eliminated by loss to Australia

Vietnam have been eliminated from the AFC U-19 Championship with a game to spare following a 2-1 Group C loss to Australia at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium on Monday.

It was the Australians who drew first blood six minutes after the half-hour mark when Walter Scott launched a freekick into the box and Tass Mourdoukoutas got the deftest of flicks to guide it into the path of Angus Thurgate, who calmly finished through the legs of Y Eli Nie.

37' GOAL! #Australia finally get a goal after a scramble resulted in Angus Thurgate beating the #Vietnam keeper. AUS 1 – 0 VIE #AFCU19 #AUSvVIE pic.twitter.com/ZGMYM2yiVJ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 22, 2018

Although Vietnam were the side to show greater endeavour following the break, they were just unable to produce an attack of quality to trouble the opposition backline.

Then, in the 76th minute, Australia doubled their lead when they were afforded too much space and the ball was cleverly worked out left to Ben Folami, who advanced on goal and steadied before stroking his shot into the bottom corner.

76' GOAL The Young @Socceroos now make it 2-0 after Folami beats the #Vietnam keeper! He now has a goal to go with a stellar game so far.#AFCU19 #AUSvVIE pic.twitter.com/SLNtJagF1x — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 22, 2018

To their credit, Vietnam kept going and pulled one back with five minutes remaining when they capitalised on a momentary lapse in concentration from their opponents; Le Van Nam getting in behind the Australian defence and getting enough on his shot to force it past James Delianov.

The Vietnamese then mustered one final push in the closing stages of the match as they looked to stay alive with an equaliser, but their attempts were ultimately futile as Australia held on for the win.

The result also means that Vietnam – with no points from their opening two games – no longer have a chance of a top-two finish in Group C and reaching the last-eight, regardless of what happens between Jordan and Korea Republic later on Monday.

FT: AUS 🇦🇺 2 – 1 🇻🇳 VIE 3 points. Australia record their first win of the tournament with a victory over Vietnam! #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/AaaKcpws5L — #AFCU19 (@theafcdotcom) October 22, 2018

AUSTRALIA: James Delianov, Tate Russell, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Dylan Ryan, Walter Scott, Angus Thurgate, Connor Metcalfe (Joshua Cavallo 72’), Nathaniel Atkinson, Ramy Najjarine (John Roberts 60’), Ben Folami (Christian Theoharous 82’), Apostolos Stamatelopoulos.

VIETNAM: Y Eli Nie, Dung Quang Nho, Thai Ba Sang, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Nguyen Hung Thien Duc, Le Van Xuan (Nguyen Van Van 69’), Nguyen Canh Anh, Tran Bao Toan, Nguyen Huu Thang (Le Van Nam 81’), Truong Tien Anh (Le Minh Binh 74’), Le Xuan Tu.