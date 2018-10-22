Kaya v Aguilas: Brace for change in Philippines’ AFC Cup representatives

The past two years since the beginning of the Philippines Football League era, Ceres-Negros have dominated the Philippine club football landscape and have been the face of the nation when it comes to the AFC Cup. That is about to change.

On October 27 the country will get to witness the first ever champions of the domestic league cup, the Copa Paulino Alcantara which will be contested by Kaya FC Iloilo and Davao Aguilas Bellmare FC.

Kaya have just set their feet onto the final after narrowly beating Stallion Laguna 3-2 in the semis held on Sunday afternoon (October 21, 2018) at the Iloilo Sports Complex with Senegalese striker Robert Lopez Mendy netting a hat-trick.

FULL-TIME | KAYA Futbol Club officially books their spot in the Copa Paulino Alcantara finals after beating Stallion Laguna Football Club Philippines in their home turf! #KeepTheLegacy #WeArePFL pic.twitter.com/wRX1UtuQY8 — #PFL2018 (@WeArePFL) October 21, 2018

Later that day, Davao Aguilas comprehensively beat JPV Marikina via a 6-1 scoreline, with Korean forward Kim Sungmin scoring four goals, with James Younghusband and Jason De Jong chipping in a goal each in a match held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

FULL-TIME | Davao Aguilas Football Club with a massive win against JPV Marikina Football Club! Kim Sungmin bags 4 goals tonight for Davao! With this win, Davao Aguilas are now in the finals of the Copa Paulino Alcantara! #KeepTheLegacy #WeArePFL pic.twitter.com/ogcucTQEEw — #PFL2018 (@WeArePFL) October 21, 2018

Whoever successfully wins the Cup title in the final fixture will then serve as the Philippines’ main representatives for the 2019 AFC Cup season.

Meanwhile, PFL champions and 2017 AFC Cup ASEAN Zone Champions Ceres Negros are already set to represent the country in the 2019 AFC Champions League qualification playoffs. But if The Busmen won’t find success in getting to the Champions League group stage, then they will join the Copa Alcantara winners in the 2019 AFC Cup.

Of the two sides that will contest the direct 2019 AFC Cup slot, Kaya had prior experience in competing in the continental club tournament last 2016, qualifying when they won the 2015 UFL Cup (UFL was the de-facto top flight league then of the Philippines before the PFL began).

Kaya’s one and only participation in the AFC Cup (as of yet) proved to be a success, surviving the group stage and reaching the Round of 16.

Davao Aguilas, on the other hand, is a new club assembled a little more than two years ago in line with the start of PFL’s maiden season.

However, despite the Aguilas’ relatively young existence in Philippine club football, the organisation can be considered as one of the more ambitious sides, acquiring marquee players to bolster their rapidly developing ranks that are co-captained by Philippine internationals, brothers Phil and James Younghusband.

The sustained process of strengthening the squad is now beginning to pay dividends with a run of convincing results in the cup competition after two years of lacklustre league campaigns.

And as of late, Davao Aguilas forged a partnership with J. League 1 side Shonan Bellmare showing their intent of increasing the club’s profile not just domestically, but internationally as well.

Come the 27th of October, whatever the outcome of The Copa Paulino Alcantara Final, one thing is for sure – a welcome addition from the Philippines, one with a different crestm will grace the AFC Cup’s 2019 edition and it’s definitely something to look forward to.

Photo credits: Kaya FC Iloilo and Davao Aguilas Bellmare FC