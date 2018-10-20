Keisuke Honda nets debut goal but Victory fall to City

Keisuke Honda scored on his debut for Melbourne Victory but was unable to prevent them from losing 2-1 to rivals Melbourne City in their A-League season opener.

Having been handed the captain’s armband in his debut for the club, it did not take the former Japan international long to make an impact as he opened the scoring in the 28th minute.

Having spotted Storm Roux breaking free down the right, Honda made his way into the box and did well to climb high between two defenders to meet the full-back’s cross with a firm header into the back of the net.

However, City equalised five minutes before halftime when former Manchester United defender Ritchie De Laet reacted quickest to score on the rebound, after Florin Berenguer’s penalty had been pushed onto the post by Lawrence Thomas.

And, in the 70th minute, Warren Joyce’s charges completed the comeback when Riley McGree was picked out by Luke Brattan’s incisive pass and made no mistake in finishing into the back of the net.

Honda and Victory will now look to bounce back next Sunday when they host Perth Glory in their second game of the new campaign.