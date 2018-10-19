AFC U-19 Championship: Australia deny Korea Republic at the death

Australia equalised a minute from time to hold Korea Republic to a 1-1 draw in their opening Group C encounter at the 2018 AFC U-19 Championship on Friday.

Following a goalless first half at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, the South Koreans broke the deadlock eight minutes after the restart eluded his marker’s attention inside the box to meet Cho Young-wook’s right-wing cross with a neat finish past James Delianov.

Nonetheless, just when it looked as though they would be kicking off their campaign with a victory, Australia hit back in the 89th minute.

A poor kick by opposition goalkeeper Choi Min-soo handed possession straight to Ramy Najjarine, who wriggled his way free on the edge of the box before curling an exquisite effort into the top corner to earn his side a point.

The result means both teams currently find themselves two points behind early leaders Jordan, who kicked things off earlier in the day with a 2-1 triumph over Vietnam.

FT: KOR 🇰🇷 1 – 1 🇦🇺 AUS Both teams settle for a draw thanks to Ramy Najjarine's 89th-minute equaliser! #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/T7rk70sMsy — #AFCU19 (@theafcdotcom) October 19, 2018

KOREA REPUBLIC: Choi Min-soo, Hwang Tae-hyeon, Kim Hyun-woo (Lee Ji-sol 89’), Lee Jae-ik, Kim Jae-sung, Jeong Ho-jin, Park Tae-jun, Choi Jun, Lim Jae-hyeok (Um Won-sang 62’), Jeon Se-jin, Cho Young-wook (Ko Jae-hyeon 90+2’).

AUSTRALIA: James Delianov, Tate Russell, Con Ouzounidis, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Walter Scott, Sebastian Pasquali, Angus Thurgate (John Iredale 81’), Nathaniel Atkinson, Oliver Puflett (Christian Theoharous 61’), Ben Folami (Ramy Najjarine 76’), Apostolos Stamatelopoulos.