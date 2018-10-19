AFC U-19 Championship: Japan survive DPR Korea scare for winning start

Japan had to overcome a brief fightback by DPR Korea in order to get their 2018 AFC U-19 Championship campaign off to a winning start with a 5-2 triumph on Friday evening.

It took the Japanese just nine minutes to open the scoring at the Pakansari Stadium when Koki Saito raced through to score on the rebound, after his initial effort had been saved by Kim Ju-song.

#JPNPRK 8' GOAL! 1-0 JAPAN! The defending champions take the early lead! It's @JFA_en's Koki Saito who opens the scoring after seeing his initial attempt saved by the #DPRKorea goalkeeper!#AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/axgMkdprMh — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 19, 2018

Ten minutes later, Hiroki Ito doubled his side’s tally with a sumptuous 35-yard swerving effort that had Kim beaten all ends up and – at this stage – it looked as though they would be coasting to victory.

#JPNPRK 19' GOAL!!! 2-0 JAPAN!!! That was an ABSOLUTE STUNNER from @JFA_en's Hiroki Ito. He plants a left-footer into the top corner from at least 35 yards out!! #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/BRitM9QHrV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 19, 2018

But five minutes after the half-hour mark, DPR Korea captain Kye Tam reduced the deficit when he ghosted in between two defenders inside the area to sweep home a right-wing cross.

#JPNPRK GOAL!! 2-1 DPR KOREA!#DPRKorea have pulled one back here! The Japan backline that had little to do in this game so far couldn't handle it as Kye Tam hands North Korea a way back! #AFCU19 @jfa_en pic.twitter.com/IjAKbYVI9g — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 19, 2018

Remarkably, the North Koreans then equalised four minutes before halftime as Kang Kuk-chol calmly converted from the spot, after Kye had been shoved over by Ayumu Seko inside the area.

#JPNPRK 41' GOAL!! 2-2 DPR KOREA! And they have equalisedl! Kang Kuk-Chol II steps up to take the penalty kick and he beats the goalkeeper to make it 2-2! #AFCU19 @jfa_en pic.twitter.com/dtrB7c464z — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 19, 2018

Nonetheless, Japan did awaken from their slumber after halftime and 17-year-old wonderkid Takefusa Kubo put them back in front in the 65th minute with a sublime freekick from all of 30 yards.

#JPNPRK 65' GOAL! 3-2 JAPAN!! Another Japan goal! Another STUNNER! Takefusa Kubo's freekick from 30 yards out beats the keeper and flies into the top corner! @JFA_en are back in the lead here! #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/qKCzQMFkDi — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 19, 2018

From that point, it was unlikely that the Samurai Blue were going to throw away a lead for a second time, but just for good measure, they added some gloss to the scoreline late on.

First, Taisei Miyashiro produced a brilliant piece of counterattacking play in the 90th minute when he embarked on a 60-yard run from his own half before skipping outside his man and netting with a clinical finish.

89' GOAL! 4-2 JAPAN! That's it! @JFA_en ensures all three points from their opening match as Taisei Miyashiro doubled their advantage! We are into four minutes of added time!#JPNPRK #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/25TXLLbQzZ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 19, 2018

And, in the third minute of injury-time, Hiroki Abe found the bottom corner with a speculative 20-yard effort after being left in space outside the box to cap off an impressive win for the Japanese.

90+3' GOAL! 5-2 JAPAN! And there's enough time for #Japan to add another as Hiroki Abe gets his name on the scoresheet.#AFCU19 #JPNPRK @Jfa_en pic.twitter.com/0AURSPsZx3 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 19, 2018

JAPAN: Kosei Tani, Yukinari Sugawara, Daiki Hashioka, Ayumu Seko, Shunki Higashi, Kanya Fujimoto, Hiroki Ito, Yuta Goke, Takefusa Kubo (Kenedeiebusu Mikuni 89’), Koki Saito (Hiroki Abe 76’), Kyosuke Tagawa (Taisei Miyashiro 62’).

DPR KOREA: Kim Ju-song, Kim Kyong-sok, Sin Kwang-sok, Kim Pom-hyok, Pak Kwang-chon, Jon Yong-song, Kang Kuk-chol, Kye Tam, Kim Ji-song, Yun Min, Kim Hwi-hwang (Kim Kuk-jin 59’; Jong In-sok 82’).