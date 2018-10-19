AFC U-19 Championship: Vietnam handed late heartbreak by Jordan

Vietnam were dealt a heart-breaking 2-1 loss at the hands of Jordan in their opening Group C encounter at the 2018 AFC U-19 Championship.

Having shown plenty of endeavour at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium from the opening whistle, the Vietnamese duly opened the scoring in the 21st minute when a freekick from the right was headed by Dang Van Toi back across goal and Nham Manh Dung climbed high to send a header into the far corner.

#VNMJOR 21′ GOAL! 1-0 Vietnam! The deadlock is broken and the goal comes from a well-worked setpiece! It’s #Vietnam‘s Nham Manh Dung who heads in the opener vs #Jordan. #AFCU19 @JordanFA pic.twitter.com/kUu60uTiMe — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 19, 2018

But, just eight minutes later, Jordan equalised after their opponents failed to clear their lines at a set-piece and the ball was deflected into the path of Mohammad Bani Atieh, who managed to beat Y Eli Nie despite completely scuffing his shot.

The contest then became a real battle of attrition and, with neither side able to find the go-ahead goal for much of the second half, it looked as though a draw was on the cards.

Nonetheless, with a minute remaining, Mohammad Al-Zu’bi popped up with the winner in dramatic fashion as he instinctively reacted to Shoqi Al-Quz’a’s flick-on header to send a first-time volley into the back of the net.

VIETNAM: Y Eli Nie, Dung Quang Nho, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Thai Ba Sang, Dang Van Toi, Tran Van Cong (Tran Danh Trung 46’), Le Van Xuan, Tran Bao Toan (Le Van Nam 46’), Nguyen Huu Thang, Le Xuan Tu (Truong Tien Anh 79’), Nham Manh Dung.

JORDAN: Abdallah Al-Fakhori, Shoqi Al-Quz’a, Yazan Abdelaal, Hadi Omar Ahmed, Bassam Daldoom, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Ibrahim Sami Sadeh (Khaled Kourdi Sayaheen 74’), Mohammad Bani Atieh, Mohammad Aburiziq, Omar Hani Al-Zebdieh (Yazan Al-Naimat 85’), Mohammad Al-Zu’bi (Ahmad Yasen Al-Awawdeh 90+3’).