AFC U-19 Championship: The platform for Asian stars of the future

Ahead of the 2018 AFC U-19 Championship, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at some stars of today that graced the tournament in the past decade.

On Thursday, Asia’s brightest starlets under the age of 19 will congregate once again to do battle at the AFC U-19 Championship in Indonesia.

Apart from silverware on offer, the four semi-finalists will also be guaranteed a berth at next year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup, while some teams will be looking even further as they prepare for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

But, on a personal level, the tournament will also provide a platform for some of the continent’s brightest prospects to showcase their wares and take the next step in their fledging careers.

In the decade since the tournament was rebranded from the AFC Youth Championship to the AFC U-19 Championship in 2008, we look back at some now-famous names that previously graced this stage.

SAUDI ARABIA 2008

Right away, Shinji Kagawa, Genki Haraguchi (both Japan) and Koo Ja-cheol (Korea Republic) stand out, with all three having gone on to establish themselves in Europe.

Kagawa is arguably the most famous of the lot following his spells with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, but Koo has also achieved plenty of success in the Bundesliga with over 150 matches to his name and laying claim to Augsburg’s first-ever hat-trick in the German top flight.

On the Southeast Asian front, current Thailand stalwarts Kawin Thamsatchanan and Theerathon Bunmathan both had an early taste of international tournament action here.

You may also have heard of… Yoichiro Kakitani (Japan), Kim Bo-kyung (Korea Republic), Matthew Jurman (Australia)

CHINA 2010

While Iran may have failed to progress beyond the group stage, three members of their 2010 squad went on to play key roles at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia – goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, centre-back Morteza Pouraliganji and forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Another Asian star from Russia 2018 – Korea Republic goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo – was also present at the tournament, while China’s Wu Lei could have already been considered a veteran at that time having made his professional debut as a 14-year-old.

Australia’s Mathew Leckie, currently starring for Hertha Berlin, is another recognisable name from the class of 2010.

You may also have heard of… Adisak Kraison, Sarach Yooyen (both Thailand), Dimitri Petratos (Australia), Ji Dong-won (Korea Republic), Takashi Usami (Japan)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 2012

Although Korea Republic were the AFC U-19 champions in 2012, only Kwon Chang-hoon has gone to earn a move to Europe with Ligue 1 outfit Dijon, although fellow midfielder Lee Chang-min has progressed to the senior side.

Again, it is Iran who have arguably had the most success in having their youngsters reach their potential, with Jahanbakhsh and Sardar Azmoun currently playing in Europe, while defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi also featured at this year’s World Cup.

Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin, currently making waves in Japan with Consadole Sapporo, is also a prominent name from six years ago, while plenty of his team-mates from that side are now established senior players such as Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Tanaboon Kesarat and Thitipan Puangchan.

You may also have heard of… Peerapat Notchaiya, Adisorn Promrak (both Thailand), Ali Adnan (Iraq), Que Ngoc Hai (Vietnam), Jackson Irvine, Jamie Maclaren (Australia)

MYANMAR 2014

Vietnam have enjoyed great success at Under-23 level recently, reaching the final of the AFC U-23 Championship in January and then achieving a top-four finish at the Asian Games.

Interestingly enough, the three biggest stars from this team – Nguyen Quang Hai, Luong Xuan Truong and Nguyen Cong Phuong – all featured together at U-19 level four years ago.

That edition of the U-19 Championship was littered with current big names in Southeast Asia, including Indonesian playmaker Evan Dimas and Myanmar’s attacking duo of Aung Thu or Kyaw Ko Ko.

Meanwhile, Saeid Ezatolahi and Majid Hosseini of Iran have both graduated to the World Cup, while the Qatari pair of Akram Afif and Almoez Ali looks set to be doing just that in four years’ time.

You may also have heard of… Maung Maung Lwin (Myanmar), Chaowat Veerachat, Chenrop Samphaodi (both Thailand), Hansamu Yama, Ilham Armaiyn (both Indonesia), Takumi Minamino, Yosuke Ideguchi (both Japan), Hwang Hee-chan (Korea Republic), Wei Shihao (China)

BAHRAIN 2016

As the most recent edition of the U-19 Championship, it is understandable that almost all of the class of 2016 are still finding their feet.

Japan’s Ritsu Doan (Groningen) and Iranian Omid Noorafkan (Charleroi) are two that are currently plying their trade in Europe, while Vietnam’s Quang Hai is arguably one of Asia’s most-exciting prospects at the moment.

You may also have heard of… Supachok Sarachat, Anon Amornlerdsak, Supachai Jaided, Worachit Kanitsribampen (all Thailand), Song Bum-keun (Korea Republic), Bui Tien Dung, Nguyen Tien Linh (both Vietnam), Ko Itakura (Japan), Mohammad Soltani Mehr (Iran)