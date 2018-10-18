Michel Sablon to step down as Technical Director of Singapore

Michel Sablon will step down as Technical Director of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on December 31 2018, after almost four years in the Lion City.

In a news conference held at Jalan Besar Stadium on October 18, Thursday, FAS broke the news that the Belgian will be stepping down from his post five-and-a-half months earlier before his contract expires.

The 71-year-old Belgian assumed the role in April 2015 and came to Singapore with a glistening resume which included taking the Belgium national team to the semi-final of the 1986 FIFA World Cup as assistant coach.

He was also part of the Belgium coaching staff at the 1990 and 1994 FIFA World Cup, before being appointed as the Director of the 2000 UEFA European Football Championships.

Sablon’s best work came in the 2000s, when his 10-year blueprint as the Football Federation of Belgium’s Technical Director, transformed the sport in the country and nurtured the current crop of Belgian stars like Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

In 2015, Sablon made the move to Singapore as technical director on a two-year contract and laid out a long-term strategy to develop footballers for the national team.

He brought compatriot Guy Martens as consulting goalkeeper coach on a short-term contract to help in his plans and introduced a series of initiatives to get more Singaporean kids to enjoy and learn the game.

Sablon signed a two-year extension in April 2017 but began to question the lack of support from the FAS council for his program in the same year.

His comments did not go down well with the FAS administrators, with then Deputy General Secretary Yazeen Buhari retorting with a firm statement that the association was surprised by Sablon’s claims.

The poor results at the various age-group competitions at the Asean and Asian levels also brought the Belgian’s role into question.

“I joined the FAS because I was attracted by the FAS’ vision of developing football in the nation. I have highlighted that FAS’ key strengths is in its leadership and management team, which I have worked closely with, and I thank the FAS ExCo for sharing the vision we have for youth development in Singapore as well as their support in the past three years. I have faith that with their leadership, as well as with the full support of all stakeholders, the plans which I have put in place will produce the results we desire in time to come.” Sablon said.

FAS did not mention a replacement during the news conference.