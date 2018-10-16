Thailand’s Chanathip Songkrasin wows fans with his singing skills

Chanathip Songkrasin might not be able to wow fans with his skills at the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup. He did, however, amaze them with his hidden talent, when he posted a video on Facebook of him singing!

Songkrasin became one of the few Thai players to make it abroad when he joined the Japanese J-League side Consadole Sapporo. The forward initially joined the newly promoted club on loan, during the 2017/18 season. However, his performances have since seen Sapporo bring him on board permanently, starting February 2019.

The 25-year-old hasn’t performed badly at the international level as well. He currently holds forty-six caps for Thailand, while scoring five goals.

However, Songkrasin was not picked by the War Elephants for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. Instead, he was left at home, alongside many of his teammates, who are currently playing abroad with the coach opting for a youthful and domestic side.

Posted by Chanathip Jay Songkrasin on Tuesday, 16 October 2018

Songkrasin, however, looks to be taking it in his stride, as he posted a video of him singing on Facebook. And by the sound of it, it seems that the Thai forward might have a hidden talent!

The video has already garnered the attention of thousands of Thailand supporters, who are surprised to see one of their star players possess a talent beyond football.

It’s fair to say that this particular War Elephant might not have to look too hard for work after his days of playing football are finally over.