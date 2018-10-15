Does U25 boot camp signal ‘the death of Chinese football’?

Scott McIntyre examines the latest controversial move to affect the Chinese Super League.

Trying to follow the twists and turns in Chinese football often feels as challenging as working your way through a major train station in Beijing or Shanghai in the holiday season.

There are a whole lot of people roughly trying to get to their destination, but jostling each other out of the way in pursuit of an aim where everybody has a different idea about the best way forward.

At the end of a couple of years where there have been a puzzling array of rule changes to encourage the arrival of foreign stars, then curb them, and then a punishment scale for on and off-field offences that often feels like darts being thrown in a random direction. The latest move is up there for sheer incomprehension and has been roundly decried by commentators and fans alike, with one club president even taking the highly unusual move of publicly criticising the new policy.

Seemingly out of nowhere, it was recently announced – decreed would be more apt – that 55 players have been called up for a two-month, ‘military style training camp’ (to start immediately), that will see a majority of clubs in the top two divisions have leading players removed from their squads right at the time when they are fighting for finishing places in the league.

What makes it even more bizarre is the random age-group restriction placed on those players with the list being termed an U25 squad – an age group that competes at precisely no level.

Chinese FA also denied its involvement in setting up 55-men strong U25 squad, stating it is not consulted beforehand. Online analysis and speculations point to the direct orders from the General Admin of Sports, and its unpopular Chair Gou Zhongwen. pic.twitter.com/MeG0Uzniiu — Wild East Football (@wildeastfootbal) October 6, 2018

In essence it’s some quasi-developmental squad with a core group of players plucked from their clubs, hardly any of them established senior internationals, right at the business end of the domestic campaign.

To add another layer of ridiculousness to the whole process the CFA also announced that they’re, in effect, scrapping the compulsory requirement for clubs to field U23 players in the Chinese Super League.

That’s a policy that has been in place since the start of the season and which often required an advanced degree in mathematics to figure out how to select a matchday squad and then make in-game substitutions.

Clubs and fans have every right to be furious about this poorly timed, arbitrary move.

Having had the latest installment of the U23 policy thrust upon them late in the lead-up to the current season, make the necessary moves to accommodate that, and then also having to deal with the sudden and onerous restrictions placed on signing players from abroad this is the literally the final straw in a collection of seemingly random ideas.

Whether it’s actually the CFA or another sporting body that is behind the latest move is up for debate, but many feel it’s simply a precursor to bringing in an age-group side (why U25?) for the domestic league next season.

There’s no question that those involved in Chinese football are all trying to find the best way to accelerate the growth of the game, but rather than these constantly shifting, seemingly poorly thought out ideas that simply crush one problem upon the next, what’s needed is a patient, long-term vision for the game.

Perhaps the time has come for all the stakeholders involved in the Chinese game – the CFA, the clubs, the fans and the government sporting bodies – to set up some kind of summit where all can come together and thrash out a long-term vision for the future of Chinese football.

A tepid draw with India in a football match has sparked outrage in China's football fans. A military training camp was set up for 55 under-25 players. Pictures have been posted showing players in army fatigues and crew cuts watching Saturday's match.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/SICDodz7O9 — zeeshan shaikh (@zeeshansahafi) October 14, 2018

At the moment, in a mad rush to both improve the national team and seemingly save face in the international arena regarding a range of issues, the main losers are the very lifeblood of the game – the fans.

If their reaction is anything to go by, this latest ill-conceived move could really be the final straw with many having already declared the ‘death’ of Chinese football.

In the short-term though the very survival or prosperity of clubs is at stake: Shandong, fighting for an ACL spot, have lost six players, Guangzhou Evergrande, in the title hunt, have lost five. Tianjin Quanjian lost two attacking players as they bid to stave off relegation, and a Dalian side that’s not entirely safe also had two key defenders removed from their squad.

It’s an unprecedented move in world football to not only suddenly impose a restrictive policy that clubs have been battling to adapt to, but then also arbitrarily remove a glut of players from the domestic leagues with five matches to play.

FIFA has a long track record of taking a very dim view of government interference in local football and with fans and clubs being forced to hand over players – against their will – to some randomly compiled ‘national camp’ right at the business end of the season you’d imagine they’d be watching this very closely.

