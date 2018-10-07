Japan down brave Tajikistan to win AFC U-16 Championship

Japan have won the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship after claiming a 1-0 win over Tajikistan in Sunday’s final at Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Jun Nishikawa emerged as the hero of the evening for the Japanese as he scored the only goal of the game with a neat finish in the 63rd minute, which proved enough to hand them their third AFC U-16 crown but only their first since 2006.

Meanwhile, while they may have come out short in the end, Tajikistan can head home with their heads held high following a fantastic run in the tournament, which has secured them what will be a second appearance at the FIFA U-17 World Cup next October.

FT: JPN 🇯🇵 1 – 0 🇹🇯 TJK Japan are the #AFCU16 champions! pic.twitter.com/ZhejGA423P — AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 7, 2018

Considering the action and drama both sides have delivered in the past few weeks, it was somewhat surprising that the opening 45 of the final passed without much incident although perhaps not completely a shock given what was at stake.

Still, despite the tentative start to the decider, it was Japan who expectedly dominated the possession stakes and looked the likelier of the two teams to score first.

They did put the ball in the back of the net in the 58th minute when a delightful outside-foot pass by Keita Nakano was nodded home by Ryuma Nakano but not before Shoji Toyama – in an offside position – had missed his attempt at a header, and the strike was correctly ruled out.

58′ GOO…NOOO! Nakano converts the cross and has the ball in the net for Japan but it’s ruled out for offside.#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/jTb9vXvm9B — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 7, 2018

Nonetheless, five minutes later, Japan finally found the breakthrough when Ryuma Nakano did well to skip past his man down the left before crossing to Nishikawa, who coolly the bounce of the ball on a soggy pitch well to guide a half-volley into the bottom corner.

63′ GOAL! 1-0 🇯🇵 Japan Nishikawa breaks the Tajikistan resistance with a sweet finish after some lovely buildup play.#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/NxFQgxBdzQ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 7, 2018

The onus was now on Tajikistan to push forward in search of an equaliser but having spent much of the final – and most of their campaign – hitting teams on the counter, it did look as though they were struggling for ideas in the final third.

It did not help that Rustam Soirov, their main man up front, was expertly blanketed by Japan captain Riku Handa, who has arguably been the best centre-back of the tournament.

FT 🇯🇵 Japan 1-0 🇹🇯 Tajikistan JAPAN ARE THE #AFCU16 CHAMPIONS! Tajikistan battled hard but one goal from Nishikawa is enough to hand Japan the victory in this final! pic.twitter.com/HOLfIi1WQE — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 7, 2018

In the end, the Japanese were able to play out the remainder of the contest to be crowned the U-16 champions of Asia for a third time, following their successes in 1994 and 2006.

JAPAN: Taishi Nozawa, Kohshiro Sumi, Kaito Suzuki, Riku Handa, Shinya Nakano, Asahi Yokokawa, Hikaru Naruoka, Keita Nakano (Yusuke Aoki 90+2’), Jun Nishikawa, Shunsuke Mito (Ryuma Nakano 54’), Shoji Toyama (Ryotaro Araki 84’).

TAJIKISTAN: Mukhriddin Hasanov, Muhammadrasul Litfullaev, Isroil Kholov, Shahrom Nazarov, Jonibek Sharipov, Ozodbek Pandiev (Shohrukh Sangov 66’), Emomali Ahmadkhon (Sharifbek Rahmatov 60’), Nidoyor Zabirov, Amadoni Kamolov, Islom Zairov (Sunatullo Ismailov 83’), Rustam Soirov.