A day at Kashima with Scott McIntyre

Most people who travel to watch Japan’s most successful club side play from outside the region do so via a highway bus but when you take the long and circuitous route from Tokyo to Kashima on a train you get the true sense of just how impossible their story is.

A tiny, rural, city of barely 60,000 people Kashima was never intended to even be awarded a J.League licence when the league began more than two decades ago but having overcome that obstacle they now stand on the brink of a maiden place in the Asian Champions League final after a thrilling 3-2 first leg win against Suwon this week.

There aren’t many examples of a club that’s located in such an isolated place having risen to be a domestic and continental powerhouse and Antlers have continued to defy geographical and other odds to do so.

The train ride from Tokyo is a full four-hour journey and after leaving the city you’re quickly in a rural setting that meanders past a collection of small cities and towns until you head across towards the Pacific Ocean where you quickly realise just how isolated the city is.

Amazingly one of the train stops along the way is between two lengthy stretches of farmland, with nothing less than a tiny workhouse being a reason to have such an unusual station and changes of train at small, unattended, stations are the norm until you reach the stadium that has its own dedicated stop.

On matchday, that means leaving the quiet of the Japanese countryside and being immediately struck by the voice of thousands of Kashima fans that arrive several hours before the match starts and continue to sing and wave their huge flags until the final whistle.

There’s the smells of food stalls and the small tents of merchandise that you find at most Japanese football grounds but the fact that this tiny city continues to attract huge crowds to their games continues to show just how deep a bond there is between the football club and the local community.

That’s ingrained in the very fabric of the venue itself where there is a dedicated sports medicine clinic, a ‘wellness’ plaza and everything from rock climbing to public baths located in and around Kashima Soccer Stadium.

On the pitch, Antlers have long repaid that faith by quickly emerging as a powerhouse of the local game.

Barely two decades after they were initially told by the committee assessing the initial wave of J.League licenses that they had a 99.999% chance of being rejected they’ve gone on to win a record eight league titles.

That’s more than double the next clubs tally and they’ve also won more League Cup titles than any other (six) as well as more Emperors’ Cup trophies than any other in the J.League era (five).

Despite all that success their adventures on the continent have been all too briefly extinguished with the club never having progressed beyond the quarterfinal stage of the ACL in their past nine attempts – often with a questionable motivation to do so as they preferred to focus on domestic matters.

That all changed with their astonishing run to the final of the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup that saw a renewed emphasis on trying to establish themselves as a genuine continental force and with one foot in the final they’re on the cusp of doing so.

It’s also interesting to note that for a club with such deep roots and connection to Brazil that this recent success has come under the direction of a local coach, Go Oiwa, who was a long-term servant of the team as a player until his retirement in 2010.

Indeed, he’s just the third, fulltime, Japanese coach that the team has had since its inception with an amazing 21-year spell from 1994 to 2015 where the team was consistently led by Brazilian coaches.

The Brazilian flavour has continued though with far and away the majority of their foreign players coming from the South American nation and it was the latest in that long line that played a crucial role in their victory this week as the exciting young forward Serginho scored one and created another.

That they continue to attract leading international and domestic talent to the club as well as have a highly regarded pipeline of young talent coming from their youth teams is again another fine testament to the structures established and nurtured over those two decades.

Travelling back from the semifinal this week there was also another stark reminder of the challenges that that club has faced as a government issued earthquake alert was pushed to all phones on the network that set pulses racing barely half a decade after the devastating earthquake and tsunami destroyed much of the stadium and caused massive loss of life up and down the Pacific coast of Japan.

Through those natural disasters, the challenges of their isolated geographical location and a host of other concerns Kashima have continued to excel.

They stand as a fine example for other clubs from similar regions across Asia that with the right investment (and here they have indeed been well backed), the right management and a deep connection between club and community that anything is truly possible.

They also stand on the verge of being crowned Asian champion in what would be a fitting coda to their extensive period of domestic dominance.