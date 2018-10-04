AFC U-16 Championship: Tajikistan shoot down Korea Republic to reach final

Tajikistan are through to the AFC U-16 Championship after beating Korea Republic 7-6 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Wednesday’s semi-final at the Petaling Jaya Stadium.

Already the fairy tale of the campaign with their remarkable run to the last four, Tajikistan then got off to a dream start against the South Koreans as they took the lead inside the opening two minutes.

2' GOAL! 1-0 🇹🇯 Tajikistan DREAM START! Panzhiev hands Tajikistan an early lead after converting a low free kick from their left hand side. It's the FIRST goal South Korea have conceded in this #AFCU16! pic.twitter.com/yZXhUaZbi7 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 4, 2018

A freekick on the left was whipped in by Nidoyor Zabirov and – after the opposition backline failed to deal with the danger – the ball fell kindly to Ozodbek Pandiev, who made no mistake in slotting past Shin Song-hoon from a couple of yards out.

But, six minutes before halftime, Korea Republic equalised when Yoon Suk-ju was left unmarked inside the box to meet a corner and steer a header into the back of the net.

39' GOAL! 1-1 🇰🇷 South Korea The keeper misjudges the delivery of the corner and Suk-Ju sneaks in to draw the Koreans level.#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/GsXkLGFO33 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 4, 2018

Although the South Koreans continued to dominate proceedings in the second half and created the better chances, they were just unable to find a second goal and – as the final whistle was blown – it was then down to the lottery of penalties.

Remarkably, both sides had no issues putting away their five regulation kicks and a 6th in sudden death, with the youngsters showing incredible nerve from 12 yards.

SAVED! Ho-Jun takes ages for his penalty and fails to convert as the keeper gets down well to save it! 6-6 🇰🇷 South Korea. Chance for Tajikistan to win…#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/38L5FUqGsu — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 4, 2018

However, with his side’s 7th attempt, Korea Republic right-back So Ho-jun saw his effort expertly kept out by Mukhriddin Hasanov, setting the stage for his opposite number Muhammadrasul Litfullaev to net the winner and send Tajikistan into their first-ever AFC U-16 final.

MAJOR UPSET! Muhammadrasul scores the winning penalty to help 🇹🇯 Tajikistan beat the mighty 🇰🇷 South Korea 7-6 in the penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 in 90 minutes! They will face 🇯🇵 Japan in the #AFCU16 final on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/5s38jwXOTK — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 4, 2018

TAJIKISTAN: Mukhriddin Hasanov, Muhammadrasul Litfullaev, Isroil Kholov, Shahrom Nazarov, Jonibek Sharipov, Ozodbek Pandiev, Islom Zairov (Sharifbek Rahmatov 90+2’), Nidoyor Zabirov (Shohrukh Sangov 46’), Amadoni Kamalov, Sunatullo Ismailov (Ibrohim Zokirov 67’), Rustam Soirov.

KOREA REPUBLIC: Shin Song-hoon, So Ho-jun, Hong Sung-wook, Lee Jun-suk, Lee Tae-seok, Yoon Suk-ju, Paik Sang-hoon, Hong Yun-sang, Seo Jae-min (Jo Jin-ho 70’), Kim Ryun-seong (Jeong Sang-bin 31’), Choi Min-seo.