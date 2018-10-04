Hariss Harun sets sights on ACL after extending Johor Darul Ta’zim stay

Hariss Harun is looking forward towards helping Johor Darul Ta’zim make an impact in the AFC Champions League in 2019 after signing a two-year contract extension with the Malaysian giants.

Singapore international Hariss has won five Malaysia Super League titles, an FA Cup and the AFC Cup since joining JDT in 2014, and is now regarded as one of Singapore football’s best exports to their neighbours.

Another honour could soon follow with Harimau Selatan still in the running to win the Malaysia Cup this season, with a semi-final against Terengganu to come.

However, JDT will also be playing in the Champions League proper for the first time next year, with Malaysia having been handed an automatic group stage berth.

And the prospect of making his debut in Asia’s premier club competition is something that greatly excites Hariss as he prolongs his stay with the club till at least 2021.

“Next year is massive for the club with the Champions League,” said the 27-year-old on JDT’s official Twitter account.

“A club of this stature must consistently play at that level, which is a huge step.”

Hariss, whose previous deal was initially set to expire at the end of next season, also expressed gratitude to the club for helping him take his game up to another level since his arrival in Johor.

“I was just 24 when I came here to improve my game and help the team achieve things… the project [for JDT to achieve success] was still in its early days,” added the combative midfielder.

“JDT has helped me in many ways.”

Following the conclusion of JDT’s Malaysia Cup campaign, Hariss will turn his attention to the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, where he will be looking to help Singapore qualify out of a tricky Group B which also includes Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Timor-Leste.