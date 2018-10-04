AFC U-16 Championship: Toyama double helps Japan down Australia

Shoji Toyama netted a second-half double to help Japan come from behind and beat Australia 3-1 to advance into the final of the AFC U-16 Championship on Thursday.

It was the Australians who drew first blood at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium when Noah Botic converted an 8th-minute penalty with a confident effort straight down the middle, after he had been fouled inside the box by a reckless sliding challenge from Maaya Sako.

8' GOAL! 1-0 🇦🇺 Australia Botic wins the penalty and makes it count by converting it with confidence from the spot.#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/jkOtRH5BiZ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 4, 2018

Still, it did not take long for Japan to start threatening to hit back, with Keita Nakano causing all sorts of problems for their opponents and unlucky not to score with a couple of excellent efforts.

28' CLANG! Nakano lets fly with his left foot and he hits the top of the woodwork! It appears Japan are getting closer to the equalizer.#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/WOyWpNYTqo — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 4, 2018

The equaliser did however finally arrive in the 59th minute when Nakano showed good skill to break on the edge of the box and slip a lovely pass through to Toyama, who did well to hold off Alex Popovic before calmly finishing into the back of the net.

59' GOAL! 1-1 🇯🇵 Japan Another lovely move from the Japanese and Toyoma finds the net from a tight angle!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/ANIysE3uV0 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 4, 2018

Ten minutes later, the combination worked wonders again as Toyama received another incisive pass from Nakano and completely bamboozled Jordan Courtney-Perkins with some neat footwork, before advancing on goal and beating Adam Pavlesic with another clinical finish.

69' GOAL! 2-1 🇯🇵 Japan Dear oh dear! Pavlesic passes the ball straight to Japan, who proceed to turn this game on its head with a second goal from Toyoma!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/o9PQ3ef9dP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 4, 2018

And, with 12 minutes remaining, the comeback was completed as the Japanese added a third when Ryuma Nakano whipped in a cross from the right and Courtney-Perkins could only divert it into the path of Shunsuke Mito, who gleefully accepted the gift by firing home at the back post.

78' GOAL! 3-1 🇯🇵 Japan Another mistake from Australia and Mito makes them pay to extend Japan's lead. Game over?#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/1Ew4uSeyLH — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 4, 2018

Now through to Sunday’s final, Japan will have to wait for the conclusion of Thursday’s other semi-final to discover if it is Korea Republic or Tajikistan that they will be their opponents.

FT: JPN 🇯🇵 3 – 1 🇦🇺 AUS Japan are in the #AFCU16 final! pic.twitter.com/NsmXTt8sU8 — AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 4, 2018

JAPAN: Masato Sasaki, Kohshiro Sumi (Mitsuki Tajima 87’), Riku Handa, Maaya Sako, Yusuke Ishida, Keita Nakano (Ryuma Nakano 74’), Asahi Yokokawa, Hikaru Naruoka, Shunsuke Mito, Shoji Toyama, Yusuke Aoki (Jun Nishikawa 46’).

AUSTRALIA: Adam Pavlesic, Thomas Lambiris, Alex Popovic, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Adam Leombruno, Ryan Teague, Lachlan Sepping (Jaiden Kucharski 66’), Jayden Gorman (Tristan Hammond 66’), Luke Duzel, Joshua Varga (Joseph Roddy 81’), Noah Botic.