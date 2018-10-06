ThankYouFara Special: 10 of Singapore’s top defensive midfielders

With Fahrudin Mustafic hanging up his boots after 17 years in the professional scene, we take a look at 10 other top defensive midfielders who had donned the Singapore national jersey…

They do not always get the plaudits they deserve, but defensive midfielders are as valuable as the attackers – if not more – to the team’s cause.

Here’s 10 of those who have played integral roles for the Lions in the past…

Isa Halim

He won the 2007 ASEAN Championship with Singapore as a young full-back, but it was in the defensive midfield position where he found his niche. His coming of age came in the victorious 2012 Suzuki Cup campaign where he formed a no-holds-barred midfield partnership with Fahrudin, including a man-of-the-match performance against the Philippines in the second leg of the semi-finals.

It was the dirty work that he did in the middle of the park that enabled the other attackers to flourish as they claimed a fourth regional title that year. A big pity that his international career never reached those heights again…

Goh Tat Chuan

Whenever the subject of Singapore’s 2004 Tiger Cup win comes up, his name will always get mentioned and it is not just because he is the only Chinese from that squad.

A rugged and athletic midfielder who has an eye for a good pass, Goh was the key fulcrum of that Lions team as they won the first of three ASEAN titles under Radojko Avramovic and was even likened to Roy Keane at one point.

He could and should have achieved more in a Singapore jersey, if not for a feud with Avramovic thereafter…

Salim Moin

He has been prominent in the local football scene as a coach in the last decade, but Salim was better known as a no-nonsense and terrier-like midfielder who played for Singapore alongside the likes of Malek Awab and Borhan Abu Samah back in the 80s.

A player who wore his heart on the sleeve, the 1980 Malaysia Cup winner showed passion whenever he crossed the white line although that cost him during a local league game in 1983 as he was banned for three years for attacking the referee.

He did come back in style thereafter with a brilliantly-struck long shot that earned the Lions a 2-2 draw in the 1990 World Cup qualifiers against arch-rivals Malaysia at Kallang.

Nazri Nasir

A combative and hard-running midfielder who is famed for his ferocious tackling style, Nazri was a natural candidate to take over the Singapore captaincy from Fandi Ahmad in 1997 and he would lead the Lions to the Tiger Cup – their first international success – the following year.

He was the heartbeat of that legendary team under Barry Whitbread and led by example by scoring in a 2-1 win over Indonesia in the semi-final. A true leader who deservedly became one of the few Centurions in Singapore football.

Hasrin Jailani

Goh may have been a standout performer in the 2004 Tiger Cup triumph, but he could not have done it without the unfailing efforts of Hasrin alongside him in the middle of the park. A proper midfield workhorse, the latter was never afraid to get stuck in and win possession for his team.

Given his tenacious style of play, his technical ability also went under the radar a little. Some may still remember the long-range humdinger which he netted to set the Lions on the way to a 6-2 win over Laos in the group stages that year.

Au-yeong Pak Kuan

Local football fans of this era may not be familiar with this name, but Au-yeong was a well-respected figure in the 1980s for his leadership qualities as he captained Singapore at the 1984 Asian Cup – the country’s only appearance in the continental tournament to date.

An industrious midfielder who has good passes in his locker and a keen eye for goal, he also scored a famous goal against German giants Bayern Munich in 1983 to help a Singapore Selection side to a famous 2-1 win at the old Kallang Stadium.

Hariss Harun

Now this is a name that most – if not all – Singapore football followers would know. Making history as the country’s youngest debutant at the age of 16 and 217 days back in 2007 under Avramovic, Hariss’ combative and box-to-box qualities was clear at even at a young age as he went on to be installed as captain for the Lions as well as at club level for Johor Darul Ta’zim.

The 2012 Suzuki Cup winner has enjoyed much success over the years, winning five straight Malaysian Super League (MSL) titles and the 2016 AFC Cup with the Southern Tigers. Let’s see if he can go a step further by leading the Lions to Suzuki Cup glory this November…

Zainal Abidin

Back in the 70s where there were a number of hard men, one of those who stood out was Zainal who combines aggression with the intelligence to distribute the ball around in the middle of the park.

His qualities were valued by legendary coach Choo Seng Quee as he went on to play a part in Singapore’s 3-2 extra-time win over Penang in front of 40,000 fans at Merdeka Stadium to end a 12-year wait for the Malaysia Cup in 1977. The team was even invited to the Istana for a celebratory dinner by then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew!

Rudy Khairon

The 1998 Tiger Cup triumph marked the rise of players like Ahmad Latiff Khamarudin and Rafi Ali, but those attackers could only shine because of the unsung efforts of Rudy behind them.

Playing the ‘water-carrier’ role to great effect throughout that tournament, the midfield hard man and destroyer provided an excellent screen in front of the back four and even netted in the 4-1 thrashing of Laos in the group stages.

His ball-winning abilities was truly valued as he was then chosen to represent a Singapore Selection side that played against English powerhouses Liverpool and Manchester United in 2002.

Gulam Mohammad

Another midfield schemer who shone in the 70s was Gulam, who specialised in cutting off opponents before pushing forward to support the attack.

He made more than 100 appearances for Singapore, but was also famous for being the pioneers of the first Geylang International side in 1974 along with the likes of Dollah Kassim and Samad Allapitchay.

He captained the Eagles to several honours before retiring in the 80s.