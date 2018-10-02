AFC U-16 Championship: 8 ASEAN starlets to keep an eye out for

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks out eight of the brightest starlets from Southeast Asia that impressed at the AFC U-16 Championship.

1. LUQMAN HAKIM (MALAYSIA)

Luqman Hakim and Malaysia could not have asked for a better start to the campaign with the lightning-quick striker netting four goals in their 6-2 Group A win over Tajikistan.

30′ GOAL 1-0 Malaysia 🇲🇾 Luqman finishes off a beautiful 1-2 with Najmudin to open the score for the Malaysians!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/YSk86juknz — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 20, 2018

Time and time again, Luqman terrorised the opposition defence with his sheer pace but also showed a clinical edge in front of goal that the most experienced of finishers would be proud of.

Could be the next… Norshahrul Idlan Talaha: Luqman will need to add a touch of finesse to his play if he is to become exactly the same attacking threat that Norshahrul was at his peak.

67′ GOAL 5-0 Malaysia 🇲🇾 It’s pouring rain here but that’s not slowed down Luqman, who fires it across the keeper and into the lower corner for his FOURTH goal of the match!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/D3bMgaQpWp — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 20, 2018

Nonetheless, he has the same appetite for charging towards his opponents with speed and intent that can cause nightmares for defenders.

2. ALIF MUTALIB (MALAYSIA)

While it was Luqman and Najmuddin Akmal – playing in the No. 10 role – that gained most of the plaudits for Malaysia, pint-sized winger Alif Mutalib deserves plenty of credit for the role the played down the right.

12′ GOAL! 1-1 Malaysia 🇲🇾 Miscommunication between Jakkrapong and the goalkeeper allows Luqman to head in Mutalib’s cross and score the equaliser!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/NN3bTE1vi8 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 23, 2018

Alif was never afraid to take his man on but – unlike many fleet-footed wingers these days – was also capable of delivering inch-perfect crosses that presented his strikers with gilt-edged opportunities to feed on.

Could be the next… Mahalli Jasuli: Mahalli may have started off as a right-back who eventually became capable of playing further up the field, while Alif – at the moment – is a winger who looks like he could also do a job in defence.

48′ GOAL! 2-2 Malaysia 🇲🇾 Some truly inspirational play from Alif allows Firdaus to nail the equaliser and get Malaysia back in the game!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/R0CYkt5FAn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 23, 2018

But there are many similarities in the way they both stick to the task their given, be it tracking an opponent and providing defensive support or bombing forward and whipping cross after cross into the box.

3. THANARIN THUMSEN (THAILAND)

One of the few Thailand youngsters who emerged with an enhanced reputation, Thanarin Thumsen played with a maturity beyond his years and it is clear to see why he was given the captaincy by coach Thongchai Rungreangles.

1′ GOAL 1-0 Thailand 🇹🇭 Waragon bamboozles Japan with a goal in the opening minute of the match! 🙌#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/N15GQGCkez — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 20, 2018

With Sarawut Saowaros sitting behind him doing the defensive work and twin brother Thanarat Thumsen providing the energy alongside, it was down to Thanarin to provide the creative spark and he certainly showed he has all the necessary attributes to do just that.

Could be the next… Datsakorn Thonglao: Thanarin’s composure on the ball and distribution is reminiscent of current Thailand star Sarach Yooyen, although the Muangthong United man is more of a deep-lying playmaker.

Instead, the fact that Thanarin more often finds himself in advanced positions means he could go on to emulate another Thai midfield supremo from the previous generation in Datsakorn.

4. SUPHANAT MUEANTA (THAILAND)

Thailand have recently had issues with hyping up key players only for them to disappoint on the big stage – just think of Chenrop Samphaodi at both this year’s AFC U-23 Championship and Asian Games.

81′ GOAL! 1-1 🇹🇭 Thailand Brilliantly taken free kick by Thailand’s Suphanat to tie the game and put Thailand back into position to progress into the knockout round.#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/GNSxImYl0k — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 27, 2018

However, there was no such problem with Suphanat Mueanta, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur as the War Elephants’ main man and showed just why, at times having to produce a one-man show to get his side going and finishing with four goals in three outings.

Could be the next… Teerasil Dangda: This one is a bit of a no-brainer, considering complete strikers are few and far between and Suphanat is indeed promising to become an attacker that can do it all.

21′ GOAL! 2-1 Thailand 🇹🇭 Leading the charge down the middle, Suphanat manages to get away from Firdaus and cuts it across the goalkeeper to score a brace!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/0LfIWv5jvc — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 23, 2018

Yet, while Teerasil – now playing for J1 League title contenders Sanfrecce Hiroshima – also announced his arrival as a teenager, even he did not start as early as Suphanat, who is the youngest player to feature in Thai League 1 and netted his first two goals for Buriram United back in May at the age of 15 years, eight months and 22 days.

5. NGUYEN VAN TU (VIETNAM)

Following their recent successes at U-23 level – finishing runners-up at the AFC U-23 Championship and reaching the semi-finals of the Asian Games – spirits in Vietnam would have been dampened slightly by a group-stage exit at the U-16 Championship.

Still, there was a handful of players who showcased their abilities and gave further evidence as to why the future of Vietnam football looks bright, including central midfielder Nguyen Van Tu, who caught the eye with a couple of all-action displays.

Could be the next… Luong Xuan Truong: Van Tu is slightly different in style to Xuan Truong, who is less energetic and direct but can dictate proceedings with his passing and vision.

Nonetheless, the way Van Tu showed the most urgency in getting his side on the front foot suggests that he has what it takes to fulfil the midfield lynchpin role.

6. KHUAT VAN KHANG (VIETNAM)

Vietnam may have only scored one goal at the tournament but it was indeed an outstanding effort, coming courtesy of a 30-yard freekick by Khuat Van Khang.

31′ GOAL! 1-0 Vietnam 🇻🇳 A lovely lob from Van Khang nets what will surely go down as one of THE goals of the tournament! pic.twitter.com/D4vYqPFbMB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 24, 2018

The silky-skilled winger may have drifted in and out of games although that is understandable at this level. Instead, the focus should be on the quality he produced when he did find his groove.

Could be the next… Pham Thanh Luong: Of course, every Vietnamese’s favourite left foot currently belongs to Nguyen Quang Hai but, before him, there was an equally deadly deliverer of the ball in Thanh Luong.

Likewise, Van Khang already has a wand of a left leg and, while Thanh Luong was part of the only Vietnam side to have won the AFF Suzuki Cup so far a decade ago, this new starlet could be looking to do the same in a few years.

7. ANDRE OKTAVIANSYAH (INDONESIA)

While the likes of Amiruddin Bagus, Sutan Diego Zico and Mochammad Supriadi headlined an exciting Indonesia side that reached the quarter-finals, there were many unsung heroes that laid the foundation and one of them was central midfielder Andre Oktaviansyah.

Alongside him, captain David Maulana was the calming influence in the “Evan Dimas” role, but Andre was the one to provide the bite and drive in the engine room.

Could be the next… Firman Utina: Till today, Firman remains one of Indonesian football’s all-time greats and – until the recent arrival of Stefano Lilipaly – it has been awhile since Merah-Putih had a real match-winner from midfield.

He still has a long way to go but the potential is there and Andre’s displays are even more impressive when you consider he was effectively playing a year ahead, given he only turns 16 later this month.

8. AMIRUDDIN BAGUS (INDONESIA)

The boy that got the ball rolling for Indonesia just four minutes into their campaign, Amiruddin Bagus may have ended up with just one goal to his name but that was not for lack of trying.

50′ GOAL! 1-1 Indonesia 🇮🇩 A good play from Bagus sets it up for Sutan to finish beautifully into the upper corner! 🙌#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/1CYAPjL9yp — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 24, 2018

The emergence of Sutan Diego Zico eventually saw Bagus shifted to the right of coach Fachry Husaini’s front three, where he provided plenty of drive while still looking to make his way into scoring positions.

Could be the next… Boaz Solossa: Of course, when discussing Indonesian strikers, the temptation is to use Bambang Pamungkas as the benchmark but there have certainly been others along the way.

4′ GOAL! 1-0 Indonesia 🇮🇩 Supriadi plays in the ball and Bagus bags the first goal with a clinical finish!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/H5Vx4vAiOw — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 21, 2018

In fact, it is Boaz – still going strong at the age of 32 and who poses a constant threat despite not always being the focal point in attack – that looks to be the best comparison for Bagus, given how the younger one also looks capable of bullying defenders into submission with his physicality and aggression.