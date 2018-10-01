AFC U-16 Championship: Indonesia’s World Cup hopes ended by Australia

Indonesia’s bid to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup was ended on Monday as they were beaten 3-2 by Australia in the quarter-finals of the AFC U-16 Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

Having done well to finish top of Group C and qualify for the knockout round, it initially looked as though Indonesia would be marching on into the semi-finals as they broke the deadlock at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium after 17 minutes.

Sutan Diego Zico punished the Australian defence for their failure to retain possession outside their own area, pouncing on a poor touch from an opponent and guiding the ball into the bottom corner with a snapshot.

17′ GOAL! 1-0 Indonesia Australia give the ball away outside the box and Sutan Zico punishes them with a well struck effort into the bottom corner! The Indonesians lead against the run of play but doubt they will care!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/MWj30erdRK — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 1, 2018

But, six minutes after the break, Daniel Walsh levelled the scores for Australia when he did well to get in between a defender and opposition keeper Ernando Ari Sutaryadi to meet Birkan Kirdar’s perfectly-floated freekick and head home.

51′ GOAL! 1-1 Australia Walsh powers home the header from the free kick to draw his side level! But what was Ernando doing there?!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/eIVyx3NuKP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 1, 2018

The Australians then took the lead five minutes after the hour mark after it was Indonesia’s turn to give away possession in a dangerous area; Joshua Varga slipping a pass out left for Adam Leombruno to run onto and coolly finish past Ernando.

65′ GOAL! 2-1 Australia The Australians cut the Indonesia open again and Leombruno makes no mistake with an emphatic finish!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/ciNn87jOVh — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 1, 2018

And, nine minutes later, it looked as though Australia had put the result beyond doubt when Noah Botic added a third when he made his way in behind the opposition defence, cut inside a recovering Komang Teguh Trisnanda before bending a neat effort into the far corner.

74′ GOAL! 3-1 Australia Game over for Indonesia? Botic extends the Joeys’ lead with an expert finish!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/NNPYSFd8NP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 1, 2018

However, there was still time for one final twist with a minute remaining when a brilliant floated pass by David Maulana released Rendy Juliansyah, who coolly skipped past the onrushing Adam Pavlesic before slotting into the unguarded net to reduce the deficit.

89′ GOAL! 2-3 Indonesia Juliansyah makes a smart behind the Australia defence and coolly finishes to give the Indonesians some late hope!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/GwukG5qyGE — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 1, 2018

Still, it proved to be too little too late as Indonesia failed to get the equaliser in the remainder of the contest despite their best efforts, meaning it is Australia who are into the last four of the AFC U-16 Championship, as well as headed for next year’s U-17 World Cup in Peru.

INDONESIA: Ernando Ari Sutaryadi, Amiruddin Bagas, Komang Teguh Trisnanda, Fadilah Rahman, Yudha Febriani, Brylian Aldama, Andre Oktaviansyah, David Maulana, Amiruddin Bagus, Mochammad Supriadi (Rendy Juliansyah 77’), Sutan Diego Zico (Salman Alfarid 64’).

AUSTRALIA: Adam Pavlesic, Thomas Lambiris, Daniel Walsh, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Adam Leombruno, Ryan Teague, Birkan Kirdar, Joseph Roddy (Tristan Hammond 62’), Luke Duzel (Jayden Gorman 87’), Jordan Bos (Joshua Varga 62’), Noah Botic.