ASEAN Roster: Cup midfield battle between Hariss and Thierry; Aung Thu to inspire win at Quak’s expense

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

Defending Malaysia Cup holders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC took another big step towards retaining their trophy after seeing off Pahang FA 3-1 on aggregate on Saturday.

With things all square in the first leg, Southern Tigers forward Safawi Rasid fired a brace at the Larkin Stadium to send the 2018 Malaysia Super League champions into the semis with a 2-0 victory. 21-year-old Safawi found the far corner of the Elephants’ goal after a quick counter-attack in the third minute before doubling his tally in the 73rd minute when he converted Fernando Elizari’s through pass.

JDT progress on in the Malaysia Cup and face Terengganu FC this weekend after the Turtles overcame Felda United FC 6-4 on aggregate.

Having seen off arch rivals Pahang, JDT captain Hariss Harun will be keen to keep his side’s winning momentum going. However, Terengganu should prove to be a stern test for the Southern Tigers with the ever-present Thierry Chantha Bin patrolling the midfield area.

Can Cambodian international Thierry disrupt JDT’s cup momentum or will the Southern Tigers, with Singapore international Hariss in tow, overwhelm their opponents with their firepower?

Over in Thailand, the Thai League 1 relegation battle is heating up for Police Tero FC.

The Silver Shields Dragons, who are stranded in 15th position with 33 points, succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC over the weekend despite captain Michael N’dri’s third-minute opener. Dragons’ forward Kang Soo-il equalised 14 minutes later, but it was his Lithuanian teammate Nerijus Valskis who popped up at the death to steal all the points.

With two league games left, Police Tero are six points away from safety and take on Navy FC and PT Prachuap FC on Wednesday and Sunday respectively.

The Silver Shields Dragons will be relying on their talismanic striker Aung Thu to bang in the goals as they need two wins, and for Sukhothai FC and Chainat Hornbill FC to lose, to save them from the drop.

On the other hand, Navy, with winger Gabriel Quak, have nothing but pride to play for after they confirmed their relegation status last week. Will Singaporean Quak add to his four-goal tally to give his side a last hurrah or can Myanmar international Aung Thu save Police Tero from life in the Thai League 2 next season?

Weekly Match Schedules (1 to 7 October)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero FC)

Navy FC vs Police Tero – 3 October 1900HKT

Police Tero vs PT Prachuap FC – 7 October 1900HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United FC) **Injured**

Nakhon Ratchasima FC vs Chiangrai United – 3 October 1900HKT

Chonburi FC vs Chiangrai United – 7 October 1900HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap FC)

PT Prachuap vs Suphanburi FC – 3 October 1900HKT

Police Tero FC vs PT Prachuap – 7 October 1900HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United FC)

Air Force Central FC vs Buriram United – 3 October 1900HKT

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC vs Buriram United – 7 October 1900HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United FC)

Muangthong United FC vs Pattaya United – 3 October 1900HKT

Pattaya United vs Port FC – 7 October 1900HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United FC)

Chainat Hornbill FC vs Bangkok United – 3 October 1900HKT

Muangthong United FC vs Bangkok United – 7 October 1900HKT

Mark Hartmann (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC)

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol vs Sukhothai FC – 3 October 1900HKT

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol vs Buriram United FC – 7 October 1900HKT

Chima Uzoka (Chainat Hornbill FC)

Chainat Hornbill vs Bangkok United FC – 3 October 1900HKT

Suphanburi FC vs Chainat Hornbill – 7 October 1900HKT

CAMBODIA

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

Terengganu vs JDT FC – 5 to 7 October (*TBC)

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central FC)

Air Force Central vs Buriram United FC – 3 October 1900HKT

Sukhothai FC vs Air Force Central – 7 October 1900HKT

MALAYSIA

Shahrel Fikri (Nakhon Ratchasima FC)

Nakhon Ratchasima vs Chiangrai United FC – 3 October 1900HKT

Bangkok Glass FC vs Nakhon Ratchasima – 7 October 1900HKT

Curran Ferns (Sukhothai FC)

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC vs Sukhothai – 3 October 1900HKT

Sukhothai vs Air Force Central FC – 7 October 1900HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Port FC vs Chonburi – 3 October 1900HKT

Chonburi vs Chiangrai United FC – 7 October 1900HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Navy vs Police Tero FC – 3 October 1900HKT

Ubon UMT United FC vs Navy – 7 October 1900HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT FC)

Terengganu FC vs JDT – 5 to 7 October (*TBC)

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Port vs Chonburi FC – 3 October 1900HKT

Pattaya United FC vs Port – 7 October 1900HKT

