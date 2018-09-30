AFC U-16 Championship: Japan, Tajikistan march on into semi-finals

Japan are through to the last four of the AFC U-16 Championship after beating Oman 2-1 in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

The Japanese got off to a perfect start at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium as they took the lead in the 14th minute when Oman defender Issa Al-Naabi could only help the ball into his own goal, after his goalkeeper Mitham Al-Ajmi had done well to deny Jun Nishikawa one-on-one.

14' GOAL! 1-0 Japan 🇯🇵 The Samurai Blue open the scoring thanks to an own goal by Issa! 😳Nishikawa's finish was halted by the keeper but Issa's momentum carried him on to disaster. 🤦‍♂️#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/7IqD2pBtbj — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 30, 2018

However, the Omanis pulled level just seven minutes later as Tariq Al-Mashary ghosted in behind Kohshiro Sumi at the far post to send a header into the back of the net.

21' GOAL! 1-1 Oman 🇴🇲 Tariq creeps up behind Sumi and heads in the equaliser. The Reds are now right back in the mix! 🙌 #AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/okzI03uZwg — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 30, 2018

Still, it was the Samurai Blue would looked the likelier of the two teams to strike again and they grabbed what proved to be the winner with just nine minutes remaining; Shoji Toyama meeting Nishikawa’s slide-rule cross from the left and cleverly guiding his shot past Al-Ajmi.

81' GOAL! 2-1 Japan 🇯🇵 Toyama guides in a superb cross from Nishikawa, finally making one of his many chances of this second half pay off!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/UluwNo8v6p — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 30, 2018

Later on in the evening, Japan were joined in the semi-finals by Tajikistan as they beat DPR Korea 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Petaling Jaya Stadium.

Despite the North Koreans dominating proceedings, it was Tajikistan who drew first blood in the 14th minute when Rustam Soirov got in behind the opposition defence and calmly advanced on goal before dispatching an emphatic strike into the top corner.

14' GOAL! 1-0 Tajikistan 🇹🇯 Soirov runs with Kamolov's pass and scores the opening goal in some style!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/P0L58UPt5v — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 30, 2018

Expectedly, DPR Korea managed to hit back nine minutes after the hour mark through a moment of brilliance from right-back Ri Hun, who was allowed to charge free down the right before trying his luck from all of 35 yards with a rocket that sailed past Mukhriddin Hasanov.

69' GOAL! 1-1 North Korea 🇰🇵 Ri Hun lets fly, lobbing it straight to the top corner to nail the equaliser!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/Yjo6ZjGkLT — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 30, 2018

With neither side able to find the back of the net again in the remainder of the 90 minutes, the contest was then to be decided by the dreaded penalty shootout.

And it was Hasanov who emerged as the hero for the Tajiks, keeping out efforts from Kim Jin-guk and Chae Yu-song while Sharifbek Rahmatov, Ozodbek Pandiev, Jonibek Sharipov and Soirov all had no problems converting from 12 yards to win it for Tajikistan.

🇹🇯 CONGRATULATIONS TAJIKISTAN! 🇹🇯 They've qualified for next year's #U17WC in Peru 🇵🇪 after beating Korea DPR 4-2 on penalties (1-1 after 90 mins) in the #AFCU16 quarter-finals 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7W3N6ia9c5 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 30, 2018

Along with a place in the semis of the AFC U-16 Champions, Japan and Tajikistan have also both sealed a place at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, to be held in Peru next October.