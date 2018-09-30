Thai League 1: Aung Thu and Police Tero on the brink of relegation

Myanmar star Aung Thu and his Police Tero side are on the brink of relegation from Thai League 1 following a 2-1 loss to Ratchaburi Mitr Phol on Sunday.

Things were initially looking positive for them when Michael N’dri handed them the lead after just three minutes, but Kang Soo-il equalised for the visitors in the 17th minute.

Then, in the third minute of injury-time, Nerijus Valskis popped up with the winner to hand Ratchaburi maximum points and condemn their opponents to a 17th defeat of the campaign.

The result means Police Tero are currently 15th on the table and, with five out of 18 teams set to be relegated this year, they are six points away from safety with two games left to play.

They now need to beat Navy and PT Prachuap over the next week and hope Sukhothai and Chainat Hornbill lose both their respective matches.

That scenario would see Police Tero overtake Chainat and move level on points with Sukhothai, although they would finish on top – and just outside the drop zone – by virtue of their superior head-to-head record, having claimed 2-1 wins in both their meetings this season.

Elsewhere on Sunday, there was also late drama as Sanukran Thinjom struck a 94th-minute winner to help Muangthong United beat Sukhothai 3-2, after the former’s two-goal lead from goals by Jaja Coelho and Heberty was cancelled out by John Baggio and Nelson Bonilla.

Finally, Chiangrai United came from a goal down to beat Ubon UMT United 4-1, while Suphanburi recorded a 2-0 victory over Bangkok Glass.

Photo credit: Police Tero FC