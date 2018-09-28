AFC U-16 Championship: Korea Republic, Australia reach quarter-finals

Korea Republic have finished top of Group D in the AFC U-16 Championship following a 2-0 win over Iraq at the UM Arena Stadium.

Moon Jun-ho was the hero for the Taegeuk Warriors as he scored either side of halftime to ensure his side completed the group stage with a 100 per cent record of three consecutive wins.

The victory means that Korea Republic will now face India in the quarter-finals and they will be joined by Australia, who sealed their last-eight berth with a 4-0 rout of Afghanistan.

Joseph Roddy opened the scoring for the Australians after six minutes when he bundled home from close range after a goal-mouth scramble, before turning provider with a slide-rule pass to leave Noah Botic with a simple tap-in four minutes before the half-hour mark.

The contest was effectively ended in first-half stoppage time as Roddy doubled his tally for the afternoon, finding space in the opposition half and finding the bottom corner with a neat finish.

And, a minute after the hour mark, Australia completed a convincing triumph with Botic also grabbing a brace by firing home on the rebound after his initial effort had been saved.

Australia will now meet Indonesia in the quarters with a guaranteed spot at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup up for grabs.