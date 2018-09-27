AFC U-16 Championship: Indonesia, India advance after stalemate

Indonesia and India are both through to the AFC U-16 Championship quarter-finals after playing out a 0-0 draw in their final Group C tie on Thursday.

Having entered the game at Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium level on points at the top of the group, the two teams knew that a draw would be enough to seal a last-eight berth for both of them.

Nonetheless, any suggestions that they would play out a draw were firmly quashed by the attacking intent they showed, even if a stalemate was eventually the result.

20' CHANCE! India have a great opportunity to open the scoring but Ricky John's shot from inside the box is deflected away. Unlucky.#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/js4lA7twTk — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 27, 2018

Indonesia enjoyed the dominant share of possession and looked the likelier of the two teams to score, even if the dangerous front three of Sutan Diego Zico, Amiruddin Bagus and Mochammad Supriadi were not as clinical as they have been in previous matches.

42' CHANCE! Good move from Indonesia. Good effort by Bagas. But no goal to show for it.#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/qkL7rgrRIv — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 27, 2018

However, India also threatened in their forays forward with frontman Ridge Demello proving a real handful for both Komang Teguh Trisnanda and Fadilah Rahman.

In the end, neither team were able to find the breakthrough and it is Indonesia who will advance as Group C winners, while the Indians follow them through as runners-up.

FINAL #AFCU16 Group C standings: 1. 🇮🇩 Indonesia – 5 points (GD +2)

2. 🇮🇳 India – 5 points (GD +1)

3. 🇮🇷 Iran – 4 points (GD +3)

4. 🇻🇳 Vietnam – 1 point (GD -6) Both Indonesia and India qualify for the quarter finals. pic.twitter.com/UWrPvweEkH — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 27, 2018

INDIA: Niraj Kumar, Shabas Ahammed Moothedath, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Bikash Yumnam, Gurkirat Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ricky John Shabong, Bekey Oram, Ravi Bahadur Rana (Lalrokima 87’), Givson Singh Moirangthem (Lalchhanhima Sailo 68’), Ridge Demello (Harpreet Rulbir 90+2’).

INDONESIA: Emando Ari Sutaryadi, Amiruddin Bagas, Komang Teguh Trisnanda, Fadilah Rahman, Yudha Febrian, Brylian Aldama, Andre Oktaviansyah, David Maulana, Amiruddin Bagus (Rendy Juliansyah 72’), Mochammad Supriadi (Salman Alfarid 75’), Sutan Diego Zico.