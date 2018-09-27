AFC U-16 Championship: Vietnam bow out after Iran thrashing

Vietnam’s AFC U-16 Championship campaign ended on a sorry note on Thursday as they were eliminated following a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Iran in Group C.

Iran got off to the perfect start at the UM Arena Stadium in the 17th minute, when Aria Barzegar got in behind the opposition defence and unselfishly squared a pass for Amirhossein Azizi to sweep home from close range.

17′ GOAL! 1-0 Iran 🇮🇷 After carefully bisecting the Vietnam defense, Azizi scores Iran’s first goal of the tournament!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/2YEHXMbsls — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 27, 2018

Four minutes later, Barzegar again beat the offside trap to run onto Yasin Salmani’s neat through-pass and fire past Nguyen Duy Dung at the near post.

21′ GOAL! 2-0 Iran 🇮🇷 Some intelligent play from Salmani, who slips the ball to Barzegar, who then calmly sends it home, past the keeper. Vietnam are in serious trouble here! 😥#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/S2CH9zdmtg — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 27, 2018

Things got from bad to worse for Vietnam a minute before the half-hour mark when captain Vu Tien Long lost possession to Salmani on the edge of his box before dragging illegally halting the Iran playmaker’s progress, earning a straight red for a last-man foul.

In what proved to be a double punishment, Iran then made it 3-0 from the resultant freekick with Amin Doustali unleashing a sublime swerving effort into the top corner that had Duy Dung beaten all ends up.

31′ GOAL! 3-0 Iran 🇮🇷 Doustali cashes in beautifully on the resulting free-kick with a masterful lob! What can Vietnam do now? 😯#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/VUjriquROI — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 27, 2018

The contest was then effectively over in the 36th minute when Azizi grabbed his second of the evening, latching onto a glorious over-the-top ball and coolly finishing into the back of the net.

36′ GOAL! 4-0 Iran 🇮🇷 After a charge alongside Quoc Hoang, Azizi sidefoots a well-timed shot to the lower corner!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/mS48fGneNs — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 27, 2018

Despite being in possession of a healthy lead, Iran were in no mood to take their foot off the pedal in the second half.

63′ GOAL! 5-0 Iran 🇮🇷 Taking advantage of Vietnam’s failure to clear their lines, Doustali shows off his long-range prowess with a brace!#AFCU16 pic.twitter.com/deYOBoQ9ny — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 27, 2018

Doustali followed in Azizi’s footsteps in netting a brace in the 63rd minute, pouncing on a loose ball after Vietnam had failed to clear their lines from his corner and producing another exquisite effort on his left foot that looped over Duy Dung into the far corner.

Still, despite the emphatic nature of the victory, Iran still failed in their bid to advance to the last eight as a 0-0 draw between India and Indonesia in the other Group C match saw them finish in the top two and progress.

IRAN: Amirhossein Nikpour, Amirreza Eslamtalab, Amin Hazbavi, Hossein Shaverdi, Abolfazl Alizadeh, Amir Shabani, Mohammadreza Shakibkhoo (Alireza Khodabakhshi 66’), Amirhossein Azizi, Yasin Salmani, Amin Doustali (Hamidreza Sharifi 89’), Aria Barzegar (Hossein Hajizadeh 85’).

VIETNAM: Nguyen Duy Dung, Trinh Quang Truong, Vo Quoc Dan, Vu Tien Long, Giap Tuan Duong, Ngo Thanh Tai (Ta Viet Son 85’), Ngo Duc Hoang (Nguyen The Hung 62’), Nguyen Van Tu, Khuat Van Khang, Nguyen Quoc Hoang (Pham Van Dat 38’), Ha Trung Hau.